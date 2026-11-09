Pope Leo XIV Addresses Economy, Workers Rights, and Abuse Survivors in Argentina

Pope Leo XIV visits Argentina on November 9, 2026, to speak on labor dignity, meet abuse survivors, and celebrate mass at the Monument to the Spanish in Buenos Aires.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday, November 9, 2026, for the fourth day of his twelve-day apostolic journey through South America. The pontiff presided over a mass at the Monument to the Spanish in the Argentine capital, marking a significant moment in his second visit to the country.

Addressing Labor Dignity and Economic Ethics

Pope Leo XIV emphasized that the economy must serve people, highlighting the "drama" of unemployment as a grave injury to human dignity during a speech at the Catholic University of Argentina. He warned that when profit becomes the sole measure of success, businesses become inhuman structures of exclusion that marginalize vulnerable populations.

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The pontiff defended informal workers, including street vendors and artisans, who organize from the bottom up to build community solutions rather than waiting for state assistance. He praised their demand for inclusion, noting they advocate for three essential pillars of social justice: land, housing, and work, as previously articulated by Pope Francis.

Syndicalism and the Vulnerable in Society

Pope Leo XIV endorsed the indispensable role of unions as institutions that protect the voiceless and resist the commodification of labor while urging them to maintain moral authority. He advised that unions must continuously look toward existential peripheries by integrating and building bridges with precarious, informal, and excluded workers within the formal system.

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He further addressed the business community, stating that entrepreneurship is a noble vocation only if guided by the principle of the social function of property and capital. The Pope cautioned leaders to avoid the risk of greed, asserting that economic benefit should never supersede the dignity and contribution of individuals to society.

Meeting Survivors of Clerical Abuse

Prior to his economic address, Pope Leo XIV dedicated approximately one hour to meeting with five survivors of abuse committed by clergy members and ecclesiastical institutions in Argentina. These individuals were selected by the local Church to share their painful stories and propose pathways for healing within the institutional framework.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni reported that the Pope listened to these accounts and expressed his desire to strengthen mechanisms for protection, welcome, and accompaniment. He acknowledged other victim groups wishing to meet with him, reaffirming his commitment to addressing the legacy of abuse that has affected the Argentine Church.

Crowds Gather for Mass in Buenos Aires

Large crowds gathered in front of San Martin Palace and at the Monument to the Spanish as vendors sold banners, Vatican flags, and hats in anticipation of the pontiff's arrival. The faithful waited enthusiastically to hear his messages on peace and social justice, reflecting a deep desire for global harmony during this significant diplomatic and religious event.

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During his homily, Pope Leo XIV urged Argentine families to become protagonists in evangelization, emphasizing that the Church relies heavily on their active participation. This address concluded a day marked by dialogue on critical social issues, labor rights, and the moral responsibilities of both economic leaders and religious communities.