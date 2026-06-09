Pope Leo XIV Addresses Depression and Domestic Violence at Barcelona Prayer Vigil

Pope Leo XIV held a prayer vigil in Barcelona, encouraging young people amid discussions of depression, domestic violence, and faith. The event featured a human tower and a raw Q&A session, highlighting societal pressures and the need for mental health support.

Pope Leo XIV, on his second stop of a weeklong visit to Spain , presided over a prayer vigil at Barcelona's Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, drawing a crowd of approximately 40,000 people.

The U.S.-born pope received a raucous welcome as he emerged in his popemobile, circling the grounds and stopping to bless babies. A highlight was a human tower, or castells, built by performers, which reached eight levels. The smallest child climbed to the top, waved, and shimmied down, earning appreciative applause from the pontiff. Leo spoke in Catalan more than initially planned during the vigil, which featured a question-and-answer session with young adults.

Though such exchanges are typically scripted, Tuesday's session was notably raw. One young woman shared her experience with depression and a suicide attempt, describing the darkness she had faced. Another recounted her father's attempt to kill her mother and her subsequent childhood in juvenile detention, asking how she could forgive him. Leo thanked the youths for their honesty and blamed societal pressures for the malaise.

He decried a culture that demands perfection and silences moments of suffering. Drawing a parallel to Christ's crucifixion, he said, In those dark hours, as he was dying on the cross, Jesus shared our pain and revealed to us the face of a compassionate God, who bears our sorrows, suffers with us, weeps our tears and remains at our side with his presence full of love and mercy.

The pope also highlighted the role of abusive families, noting that many problems facing young people stem from toxic family relationships where domestic violence is normalized. He pointed to high rates of femicide and called for better health services and mental health care, drawing applause when he demanded societal action against this dramatic reality.

The visit comes at a time when Spain, once overwhelmingly Catholic, is experiencing a religious renewal among its youth after decades of decline following the end of the 20th-century dictatorship. Church officials and sociologists report increased interest in spiritual lives and conversions among young adults. Patricia Garzón, a 25-year-old attendee, said her faith helps her daily, noting that social media amplifies comparisons and that faith provides a sense of being loved for who one is.

The highlight of Leo's Spanish visit will be on Wednesday when he inaugurates the central tower of Jesus Christ on Barcelona's famed Sagrada Familia basilica. This event underscores the pope's message of hope and resilience, encouraging young people to persevere in their faith amid personal and societal challenges





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pope Leo XIV Spain Youth Mental Health Domestic Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo XIV calls for respect for migrants and international law during address to Spanish parliamentPope Leo XIV, the American pope, addressed the Spanish parliament on Monday, June 8, 2026, and called for a moral renewal in legislatures and public life to ensure respect for the inherent dignity of all people, including migrants, the unborn, and the most vulnerable. He also mentioned the need for a peaceful resolution to conflicts and the importance of upholding international law.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV calls for respect for migrants and international law during address to Spanish parliamentPope Leo XIV, the American pope, addressed the Spanish parliament, calling for a moral renewal in legislatures and public life to ensure respect for the inherent dignity of all people, including migrants, the unborn, and the most vulnerable. He also mentioned the need for peace and the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV Discusses Depression, Domestic Violence, and Toxic Family Relationships at Prayer Vigil in BarcelonaPope Leo XIV addressed young adults at a prayer vigil in Barcelona, Spain, discussing the challenges of depression, domestic violence, and toxic family relationships. He encouraged young people to find solace in their faith and demanded better health services and care for mental health problems and domestic violence.

Read more »

Pope's youth rally in Spain gets raw, with frank discussion of depression and domestic violencePope Leo XIV is presiding over a youth rally in Barcelona

Read more »