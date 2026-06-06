Pope Leo XIV acknowledges stiff competition with Bad Bunny in Spain and weighs in on soccer rivalry

Pope Leo XIV acknowledges he's competing with another VIP in Madrid this weekend.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarOpportunity thrown: Wemby turnover leads to Spurs’ Game 2 loss despite massive 4th quarter comebackEntertainmentPope Leo XIV talks to journalists aboard the papal flight from Rome to Madrid, Saturday, June 6, 2026, on the occasion of his apostolic journey to Spain.

FILE - Bad Bunny performs in concert during his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour, at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Pope Leo XIV reads L'Osservatore Romano newspaper aboard an ITA Airways Airbus A320neo during his flight from Rome to Madrid, Saturday, June 6, 2026, marking the start of a seven-day apostolic journey to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

Pope Leo XIV talks to journalists aboard the papal flight from Rome to Madrid, Saturday, June 6, 2026, on the occasion of his apostolic journey to Spain. is competing for attention with another VIP in Madrid this weekend, and the pontiff declared his preference in Spain's biggest soccer rivalry.on Saturday morning, Leo acknowledged the appeal of Bad Bunny when he referred to anecdotal reports of a newfound spiritual awakening, especially among young people in Spain.

The American pope said he understood that young adults are sensing a lack of meaning in their lives and mused that his visit might help “awaken” something in them.

“If they are confronted with the question ‘Do you want to go see Bad Bunny or do you want to go to see the pope? ’ I think many will see Bad Bunny,” Leo said.

“But I think there will also be a few here to see the pope. And that says something, you know. ”Leo was also asked about news that plans are moving ahead for his beloved Chicago Bears to move to Hammond, Indiana. The board of the team voted this week to move forward with a stadium development project in Hammond.

Asked if he had any words of consolation for Illinois, the Chicago-born pope quipped: “That’s out of my pay . ” In other sporting comments, Leo confirmed that he would root for the United States in the upcoming World Cup, and showed his true team colors when asked about whether supports: “That’s easy,” he said.

“The pope is for all teams, but Prevost is Real Madrid,” he said, referring to his birth name. Leo fielded a host of questions as he greeted journalists traveling with him. He spoke about Ukraine and Lebanon and his recent proclamation that the Catholic Church’s “just war” doctrine — which establishes the criteria when war can be morally justified — was “outdated.

” With Saturday marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, Leo also told a French journalist that he would like one day to visit Normandy, France, as pope. It was a reference to Leo’s father, Louis Prevost, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and participated in the D-Day landings at Normandy as part of Operation Overlord, according to the Pentagon.

Prevost also commanded an infantry landing craft, and after 15 months overseas, attained the rank of lieutenant junior grade, according to a note on the Pentagon website published soon after Leo’s election. After the war, Prevost became a teacher and school principal in Chicago, got married and he and his wife, Mildred, had three boys. The future pope, Robert Prevost, was the youngest, born on Sept. 14, 1955. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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