Pope Leo Warns Migrants Against Trafficking in 'Death Industries'

Pope Leo has warned migrants against trying to cross the Mediterranean and risking their lives becoming trafficked in 'death industries'. He emphasized the need for global responsibility and cooperation in addressing the root causes of migration.

Pope Leo has warned migrants against trying to cross the Mediterranean and risking their lives becoming trafficked in 'death industries'. The Catholic leader visited the port of Arguineguin on Gran Canaria island on Thursday, where he met migrants from Africa and Latin America before blessing a cross made from the wood of small boats.

Speaking at the event where thousands gathered, Pope Leo said: 'I want to tell you that your lives must be protected. Do not surrender your existence to those who traffic in it.

'Do not believe those who promise easy paradises in exchange for your body, your money, your silence, or your freedom. These false promises are siren songs, they are death industries.

'Even today, monsters lurk in these seas: mafias that profit from despair, traffickers who enslave women and children, and those whose indifference allows the poor to be swallowed up by exploitation or forgetfulness. ' He added the matter is a humanitarian crisis that requires global responsibility, where nations address the root causes of migration.

Pope Leo said nations should 'create conditions of peace, justice, and development; for the nations of transit, called to protect and not abandon the vulnerable to criminal networks.

' He added: ' cannot proclaim human dignity and become accustomed to the Mediterranean and the Atlantic being cemeteries without gravestones; for the international community, called to effective and persevering cooperation. Pope Leo has warned migrants against trying to cross the Mediterranean and risking their lives becoming trafficked in 'death industries' The Catholic leader visited the port of Arguineguin on Gran Canaria island (pictured) on Thursday, where he met migrants from Africa and Latin America.

The pontiff cast a wreath into the sea in tribute to the thousands who have died trying to reach the Atlantic archipelago, on day six of a trip to Spain that has repeatedly highlighted the plight of migrants. Nearly 1,200 people died or went missing on the route from Africa to the Canary Islands last year, according to the International Organisation for Migration, making it one of the world's deadliest migration routes.

The audience heard from a Nigerian woman who fell victim to traffickers while trying to reach Spain and was not at the ceremony for safety reasons. Pope Leo inclined himself as he spoke of wanting 'to bow before' the dignity of migrants. Pope Leo's defence of migrants has sparked anger from US President Donald Trump, who has cracked down on irregular arrivals since returning to the White House last year.

His visit comes as Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government has moved to regularise around 500,000 undocumented migrants, bucking a trend across Europe. Thursday marked the penultimate day of the pope's week-long trip to Spain, which has included stops in Madrid and Barcelona. The visit concludes on Friday on the island of Tenerife, where he is also to visit a migrant centre





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Pope Leo Migrants Trafficking Death Industries Humanitarian Crisis Global Responsibility Cooperation Nations Migration Atlantic Archipelago Mediterranean Death Routes Human Dignity Legal Pathways Rescue And Assistance Cooperation Against Traffickers Pope Leo's Defence Of Migrants Anger From US President Donald Trump Regularisation Of Undocumented Migrants Pope's Trip To Spain

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