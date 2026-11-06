Pope Leo Arrives in Uruguay For Six-Day South American Tour

Pope Leo arrives in Montevideo for the first leg of his South American pilgrimage, urging dialogue with President Yamandu Orsi before heading to Argentina and Peru.

Pope Leo arrived at Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo at 4:30 pm local time on Friday, officially launching his six-day apostolic journey through South America. The pontiff departed Rome earlier that same day, concluding a long-haul flight that brought him to Uruguay as the first major stop on a broader twelve-day spiritual tour. This visit represents the Pope's sixth international trip since his election and serves as a significant indicator of his continued health following successful lung surgery just weeks ago.

National authorities in Uruguay greeted Pope Leo immediately upon his arrival in the capital city, facilitating a swift transition from the tarmac to the historic Plaza Independencia. The Pope participated in a formal welcome ceremony alongside President Yamandu Orsi and other senior government officials, underscoring the diplomatic weight of the occasion. This high-level engagement highlights the enduring significance of the papacy in Uruguay, a nation that has not hosted a papal presence since Pope John Paul II visited in 1988.

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Addressing the large crowds gathered in Montevideo's main square, Pope Leo delivered a pointed message regarding international relations and conflict resolution. He stated that in an age when differences can easily become a source of conflict, persevering in respect for the law, negotiation, and the patient search for agreements is a service that Uruguay can continue to offer its neighbours. This call for diplomacy highlighted the Vatican's interest in fostering stability in a region often marked by political and social tensions.

Following the public ceremony, Pope Leo held bilateral talks with President Yamandu Orsi at the Jose Artigas Building, discussing matters of mutual interest between the Holy See and the Uruguayan government. The Pontiff also engaged with members of civil society and the diplomatic corps, emphasizing the importance of social cohesion and ethical governance. These meetings reinforced the Vatican's commitment to maintaining strong ties with Latin American leadership while addressing local social challenges.

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His itinerary included a visit to the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Saints Philip and James, where he was scheduled to celebrate Vespers with members of the Catholic clergy and the local religious community. This visit reinforced his spiritual connection with the faithful and provided an opportunity for deeper theological engagement with church leaders. The Vespers service served as a moment of reflection before the Pope continued his extensive schedule of public engagements across the country.

The three-day visit to Uruguay, scheduled to last through Sunday, features extensive travel beyond the capital to reach diverse communities across the nation. Pope Leo is scheduled to travel to the city of Paysandu to celebrate Mass, continuing his pattern of connecting with believers in regions outside major urban centers. This outreach to smaller cities demonstrates his pastoral strategy of bringing the Church directly to people in less accessible areas, fostering a sense of inclusion for rural populations.

He will also visit the Casavalle neighbourhood on the outskirts of Montevideo and attend a prayer vigil at the Centenario Stadium, engaging directly with residents in areas that often face socioeconomic challenges. As he prepares to leave the most secular society in Latin America, known for its longstanding separation between church and state, the Pope sets his sights on the next phase of his pilgrimage. The upcoming Mass in the city of Florida on Sunday will mark the final leg of his Uruguayan engagements before he departs for Argentina.

After concluding his engagements in Uruguay, Pope Leo is due to depart for Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking the second stop on his South American tour. This move is part of a broader twelve-day apostolic journey that extends to Peru, aiming to strengthen religious ties and promote peace across the continent. The sequence of visits reflects a strategic effort to address regional issues through a unified pastoral message of unity and hope.