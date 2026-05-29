Pope Leo sees beauty in 'wasting time together'

When we listen to each other across lines of disagreement and difference, when we take time to “waste time” on activities that do not contribute to problem-solving or economic production of value, we discover the deepest learning of all, writes Robert Bordone. It's the learning that helps build a civilization of love, not power.

Pope Leo XIV attends the presentation of his first Encyclical Letter"Magnifica Humanitas" focused on the rise of artificial intelligence, in The Vatican on May 25, 2026.

When Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected Pope in May 2025 and took the name Leo, most in-the-know experts took this as a sign that the new pontiff intended to honor Pope Leo XIII. ” Pope Leo XIII ushered in the modern era of Catholic social teaching by addressing the rights of workers, the needs of the poor and the dignity of the individual.

In that landmark encyclical, the Church committed to be a voice of justice for the poor and called on the faithful to stand up to the seemingly inexorable forces present at the dawn of the Industrial Age: greed, unfettered capitalism and dehumanizing automation. ” signed on May 15, 2026, exactly 135 years after “Rerum Novarum” was released, Pope Leo XIV addresses the artificial intelligence revolution — a moment not unlike the one his predecessor faced — where rapid and unregulated technological innovation, combined with concentrated wealth, power and greed, could work in concert to destabilize large swaths of humanity.

The document offers a strong and compelling moral framework for how to address the opportunities of AI and the dangers of dehumanization and commodification in a world where data-driven decision-making can often trump human judgement, relationships and love.

“Magnifca Humanitas” offers a compelling moral framework for how to address the promise and the peril of AI. Though Pope Leo XIV was careful to draw the intellectual throughline of Catholic social thought from “Rerum Novarum” through the Second Vatican Council, and on to the writings of his recent predecessors St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, I was more struck by the discontinuity between the writing of Pope Leo XIII and Pope Leo XIV.

In a moment where authoritarian voices are gaining traction globally and where polarization and disconnection are on the rise, Pope Leo XIV departs starkly from the writings of his 19th century namesake. Where “Rerum Novarum” is centered from a place of papal authority — the Magisterium or teaching authority of the Church revealing God’s truth to the world — “Magnifica Humanitas” does not.

In the opening paragraphs, Leo says, in no uncertain terms that, “We wish to engage in dialogue with all men and women of our time. ”never uses the words “dialogue” or “negotiation” at any point, the new encyclical urges dialogue 36 times, with 12 additional references to the centrality of negotiation for human flourishing.

While commentators focus on the substance of Leo’s moral and policy framework for the use of AI, I am thunderstruck by the process by which he argues that he, the Church and indeed all humanity can best move us toward a “civilization of love” and therefore advance the common good. The call to dialogue — to listen to the voices of the people of God beyond the bishops themselves — is not unique to this pontiff.

It signals clearly Leo’s intention to build upon Pope Francis’ call for listening and a “culture of encounter” in the Church, articulated perhaps most clearly in Francis’s 2020 encyclical “ In asking for God’s wisdom, Leo explicitly calls for a “shared discernment process” — not an angel in a dream or a secret vision — to guide him. And Leo follows this “shared discernment” by contrasting biblical images to point the Church in a new direction.

In the first example, Leo examines the story of the Tower of Babel where efforts to build a tower toward heaven forced uniformity and conformity, eliminating diversity. That eschewed listening and resulted in disaster. He contrasts this example with the Book of Nehemiah where, in order to rebuild Jerusalem from ruins, Nehemiah gathered people from all families, “listened to their concerns” and “did not impose solutions from above.

” As a Catholic — and as someone who believes that welcoming conflict and disagreement produces better results than using power to minimize or squelch dissent — “Magnifica Humanitas” is groundbreaking for the process of discernment, even more than for the substance of that discernment. Even more exciting, Leo is not acting as a facilitator or mediator.

He offers a strong and powerful argument in the document about the values and priorities that must guide leaders as they harness the promises of AI. But even as Leo puts forth his own view, he reminds us that it is formed with input from opinions and perspectives that may differ from his own.

Pope Leo XIV speaks with co-founder of US artificial intelligence company Anthropic, Christopher Olah and the professor of Catholic social thought and practice at Durham University, Anna Rowlands, at the end of the presentation of the first Encyclical Letter "Magnifica Humanitas," in The Vatican on May 25, 2026. "Magnifica Humanitas" ends where it begins. In the final paragraphs, Leo tells us that “dialogue is the primary means of co-existence between people and nations.

” AI, Leo writes, is not capable of human dialogue — or of embodied conversations. And this reality is what distinguishes the tremendous power and value it can bring from the truly unique magnificence of what it means to be human. Indeed, in paragraph 220, he celebrates the beauty of “wasting time together. ” We live in a polarized world.

It’s easy to avoid disagreement, stereotype the other and decry any conversation that doesn’t lead to a “solution” as a “waste of time. ” Leo’s invitation toward “wasting time together” could not be more relevant, timely and encouraging. Through genuine good-faith encounters, we find communion and peace, which Leo differentiates from unanimity and homogenization.

At the Monday morning Vatican event where the Pope formally presented “Magnifica Humanitas” to the world, the pontiff seated Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah three seats down from him on the dais.

The presence of someone whose views on AI may differ widely from the pontiff’s himself is, itself, an enfleshed example of the underlying message of “Magnifca Humanitas”: When we dialogue and listen to each other across lines of disagreement and difference, when we even take the time to “waste time” with each other on activities that do not contribute to problem-solving or economic production of value, we discover the deepest learning of all — the learning that helps build a civilization of love, not power; the learning that prioritizes human dignity and freedom. Robert C. Bordone is a senior fellow at Harvard Law School and the founder of the Cambridge Negotiation Institute.

He is the co-author of "Conflict Resilience: Negotiating Disagreement Without Giving Up or Giving In. "





WBUR / 🏆 274. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson headed to Rome to talk to Pope Leo XIVChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was headed to Rome on Wednesday to meet with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

Read more »

Pope Leo checks out first all-electric FerrariPope Leo XIV was shown Ferrari’s first-ever fully electric car, the Luce, on Tuesday. The president of the iconic Italian brand, John Elkann, introduced it to the pontiff.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV takes the wheel of Ferrari’s first fully electric supercarFerrari on Tuesday presented its first-ever fully electric car to Italy's President and Pope Leo XIV. Yet it's still waiting for the ultimate approval from someone less high-profile: the consumer.

Read more »

Mayor Brandon Johnson bringing gifts for Pope Leo XIV on Rome tripMayor Brandon Johnson leaves for Rome Wednesday night, and he's bringing some very Chicago gifts for Pope Leo XIV.

Read more »