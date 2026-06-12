Pope Leo meets with migrants in Tenerife

Pope Leo arrived in Tenerife on Friday for the final day of his week-long Spain tour, during which he has highlighted the plight of migrants and called for more humane treatment of refugees.

Pope Leo arrived in Tenerife on Friday for the final day of his week-long Spain tour, during which he has highlighted the plight of migrants and called for more humane treatment of refugees.

Seven-month-old Sam Abu Haikal was killed by an Israeli soldier last week while the Abu Haikal family was driving through the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

He is the 13th child to be killed by Israeli security forces, according to Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. The Israeli military said it is investigating the shooting. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports. Trump says the war with Iran is over, but inside Iran there's skepticism.

Tehran's leadership hasn't signed off on any deal, and officials warn that more US strikes would collapse the talks and bring retaliation beyond the Gulf. CNN corespondent Fred Pleitgen reports from Iran. Deportation, immigration detention and raid videos posted by a UK Home Office TikTok account “Secure Borders UK,” appear to mirror those posted by the White House and US Department of Homeland Security, with many people online drawing comparisons between the two.

As the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Mexico City, Mexico, jubilant crowds watching the opening match from Zócalo Plaza burst into cheers after Mexico scored its first goal against South Africa. CNN's Valeria León reports. Tennis icon Chris Evert reveals to CNN's Christiane Amanpour what she did after her cancer diagnosis in an interview with fellow tennisMartina Navratilova.

The two tennis greats talk about their parallel battles with cancer, and their new Netflix documentary that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. The Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham is running to be an MP in the Makerfield by-election, which could play a key role in deciding the political future of the UK. CNN’s Nic Robertson reports. From the White Sox to Real Madrid, Pope Leo XIV loves his sports.

Now he says he'll be backing the US at the World Cup. CNN's Christopher Lamb reports.





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