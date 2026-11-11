Pope Leo Draws Record Six Million Across Argentina as He Leaves for Peru

Pope Leo closed his Argentina trip with a Mass for 2 million people at the Our Lady of Lujan shrine and now heads to Peru, where he served as a missionary and bishop, for an emotional homecoming.

Pope Leo departed Argentina on Wednesday after a three‑day visit that drew a record six million people across the country. The final Mass, held outdoors at the shrine of Our Lady of Luján, was attended by 2 million pilgrims who had gathered for days in advance, stretching for miles outside the sanctuary and chanting "Leo, Leo, Leo."

The Argentine crowd was a mix of everyday citizens and throngs who walked as far as 10 kilometres to see the pontiff. Streets and a main highway were closed for security, and fans pressed against barriers while waving white‑and‑yellow Vatican flags. In his homily Leo asked God to protect Argentina and urged the nation to guarantee a place for the poor, migrants, the sick and prisoners.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Visits Argentina to Memorialize Prison Massacre, Ends Trip in Peru

He also visited one of the country's largest penitentiaries, hugging inmates and urging guards to treat detainees humanely. Leo's comments came amid criticism from the Catholic Church of President Javier Milei's austerity measures, which the pope said hurt the most vulnerable.

Milei was seen with tears in his eyes as he bade farewell to the pope on the tarmac, a rare display of emotion from the president known for insulting his predecessor Francis.

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A Mass in Buenos Aires on Monday had already set a new single‑event record for Leo's 18‑month papacy, drawing 2.5 million people. Combined with two other events, the total Argentine attendance now stands at 6 million, the highest figure recorded for a papal visit in the country's history.

Leo's South American tour, the most intensive overseas trip by a pope in decades, began less than a month after he underwent lung‑cancer surgery. He appears to be in good health, delivering long speeches with a firm, clear voice.

Following the Argentine leg, the pope will head to Peru for a deeply personal stop. He has US and Peruvian citizenship and served as a missionary in Peru for about 20 years before his election. The Peruvian visit will include three days in Chiclayo, where he was bishop from 2015 to 2023, and a welcome ceremony at Callao Air Base, arriving at 5:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT).

After the ceremony, Leo will move to the presidential palace to address President Keiko Fujimori, who assumed office this year amid an election marred by fraud accusations and vote‑counting delays. Fujimori is the daughter of the late former president Alberto Fujimori, who ruled from 1990 to 2000 and died in 2024. Her victory marked the return of one of Peru's most controversial political dynasties.

Fujimori was pardoned in 2017 after a conviction for human‑rights abuses. Pope Leo, then Bishop Robert Prevost, had publicly condemned the pardon, saying the former president should seek personal forgiveness from victims to achieve true reconciliation.

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Peru has prepared for the homecoming with fervor. A 14‑metre statue of Leo with outstretched arms towers over a seaside park in Callao. Merchants in Lima are selling pope‑themed shirts and souvenirs, and inmates at the country's largest women's prison have stitched velvet dolls bearing his likeness.

Martin Cassinelli, an analyst at the Atlantic Council, noted that Leo's Peruvian roots give him a unique ability to discuss the nation's political past. "There's no other country where the pope is as attuned to the domestic politics," Cassinelli said. "If there's anything that could potentially be at odds with the current Fujimori government, it would be a reflection on the past."

Relations between the late Fujimori government and sectors of the Catholic Church were historically tense, especially over human‑rights issues during the state's campaign against the Maoist Shining Path. Church leaders also opposed the 1995 amnesty for security‑force members accused of abuses.

The papal travel has been reported by Joshua McElwee aboard the plane, Cassandra Garrison and Marco Aquino in Lima, with additional coverage by Leila Miller in Buenos Aires and Lucinda Elliott in Montevideo. The story is edited by Nick Zieminski and Rosalba O'Brien.