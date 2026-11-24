From Vatican meetings with cyclists to UFC fights at the White House, Pope Leo and Trump both use sports to spread their message.

Pope Leo XIV told a group of cyclists that sports “reflect the values and challenges that make up human existence” during an address at the Vatican on Monday, as he spread his message using athletics as a metaphor, a strategy also embraced by President Donald Trump.

But there are key differences. The Vatican leader highlighted the spiritual dimension of cycling during the address, describing the sport as a “metaphor for life in abundance’” and an opportunity to “seek out places of silence and contemplation, where we can cultivate an attentive appreciation of creation.

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” “In a society that risks reducing our relationship with the environment to the purely functional realms of production and consumption, the humble way of traveling by bicycle can offer a valuable means of nurturing our interior life,” Leo said. He encouraged cyclists to ensure the sport “continues to foster experiences of authentic humanity” during the address to around 100 prominent cycling figures including Tour de France legends Eddy Merckx and Greg LeMond.

Since ascending to the papacy last year, Leo, the first American pope and formerly known as Robert Prevost, has frequently issued statements on athletics, connecting with Catholics across the globe over a shared love of sports that crosses cultural divides. The pope's known sport of choice is tennis. Back in Washington, Trump, an avid golfer, has deployed a similar strategy, turning sports into an important part of his political branding.

While both have embraced discussions of sports, they have done so in different ways. Leo has emphasized the spiritual aspect of sports, while Trump has used them to establish a strongman image. Newsweek reached out to the Vatican press office for comment via email. Pope Leo Leans Into Sports Leo has cast sports as a way to forge a spiritual connection for the faithful and to bring people together.

“As many of us have experienced, by acting as a concrete means of bringing people together, athletics can teach the values of cooperation and mutual sharing,” he said during an October address to delegations from Villanova and the University of Notre Dame. “This is increasingly necessary in an age marked by the distance that can be created by technology. ” It is important for sports fans to remember that members of opposing teams are “certainly not enemies,” he said.

“I hope, therefore, that despite the competitive nature of college basketball, there will be opportunities for the players and the fans of both teams to get to know each other in your days here in Rome,” he said. Earlier in November, Sports Illustrated included the pope on a digital magazine cover, showing him holding a basketball.

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Back in February, Leo penned a letter about the value of sports ahead of the Winter Olympics, describing sport as a “shared activity” that is “open to all,” urging nations to respect the Olympic Truce. He described sports as a “powerful facilitator of social relationships. ” “It creates communities, educates people to respect common rules and teaches that results are not the fruit of a solitary journey,” he said.

Winning, he wrote, is not “simply outdoing others, but recognizing the value of the journey, of discipline and of shared commitment. ” “Sport thus teaches us a deeper understanding of life, in which success is never definitive and failure is never the last word,” he said.

“Learning to accept defeat without despair and to welcome victory without arrogance enables athletes to face reality in a mature way, recognizing their own limits and possibilities. ” Pope Leo’s Love for Tennis Leo has continued to play tennis after ascending to the papacy. It's part of his Augustinian devotion to physical activity, reported the Associated Press. He described himself as “quite the amateur tennis player” in a 2023 interview with the Augustinian Order.

“Since leaving Peru, I have had few occasions to practice, so I am looking forward to getting back on the court,” he said. “Not that this new job has left me much free time for it so far. ” How That Compares to Donald Trump Trump is another leader who has embraced sports, also known as an avid golfer. But golf is more than a hobby for the president—it’s also a foundation of his business enterprises.

The owner of a global portfolio of golf clubs, he frequently touts his golf skills and uses his victories to establish his image as a strong leader. He has also brought world leaders golfing as part of his diplomatic playbook.

For instance, in 2025, the president hit the links with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He also golfed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his first term in office. Trump has also integrated combat sports into his political branding, including by hosting a UFC fight at the White House as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration over the summer. He has also made several high-profile appearances at UFC fights and other sporting events over the years.

In 2025, he became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. During the 2024 presidential election, Trump engaged in the “manosphere,” going on sports-focused podcasts such as Bussin’ With the Boys, hosted by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. He said in that interview that he views sports as a “microcosm of life. ” “Athletes have something very special, and it's true like that in life, you have people.

Some people win. Some people don't win. It's very interesting. But I always looked at sports as a microcosm,” he said.

“And the nice part, it's fast. You know, you win or you lose with other things, like what I do, it takes years to determine if somebody is a winner or not. ” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jason Lemon and Edward T. Cumminstold a group of cyclists that sports “reflect the values and challenges that make up human existence” during an address at theThe Vatican leader highlighted the spiritual dimension of cycling during the address, describing the sport as a “metaphor for life in abundance’” and an opportunity to “seek out places of silence and contemplation, where we can cultivate an attentive appreciation of creation. ” “In a society that risks reducing our relationship with the environment to the purely functional realms of production and consumption, the humble way of traveling by bicycle can offer a valuable means of nurturing our interior life,” Leo said.

He encouraged cyclists to ensure the sport “continues to foster experiences of authentic humanity” during the address to around 100 prominent cycling figures includingSince ascending to the papacy last year, Leo, the first American pope and formerly known as Robert Prevost, has frequently issued statements on athletics, connecting with Catholics across the globe over a shared love of sports that crosses cultural divides. The pope's Back in Washington, Trump, an avid golfer, has deployed a similar strategy, turning sports into an important part of his political branding.

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While both have embraced discussions of sports, they have done so in different ways. Leo has emphasized the spiritual aspect of sports, while Trump has used them to establish a strongman image. Leo has cast sports as a way to forge a spiritual connection for the faithful and to bring people together.

“As many of us have experienced, by acting as a concrete means of bringing people together, athletics can teach the values of cooperation and mutual sharing,” he said during an October address to delegations from Villanova and the University of Notre Dame. “This is increasingly necessary in an age marked by the distance that can be created by technology. ” It is important for sports fans to remember that members of opposing teams are “certainly not enemies,” he said.

“I hope, therefore, that despite the competitive nature of college basketball, there will be opportunities for the players and the fans of both teams to get to know each other in your days here in Rome,” he said. Back in February, Leo penned a letter about the value of sports ahead of the Winter Olympics, describing sport as a “shared activity” that is “open to all,” urging nations to respect the Olympic Truce.

He described sports as a “powerful facilitator of social relationships. ” “It creates communities, educates people to respect common rules and teaches that results are not the fruit of a solitary journey,” he said. Winning, he wrote, is not “simply outdoing others, but recognizing the value of the journey, of discipline and of shared commitment. ” “Sport thus teaches us a deeper understanding of life, in which success is never definitive and failure is never the last word,” he said.

“Learning to accept defeat without despair and to welcome victory without arrogance enables athletes to face reality in a mature way, recognizing their own limits and possibilities. ”Leo has continued to play tennis after ascending to the papacy. It's part of his Augustinian devotion to physical activity, reported the Associated Press. He described himself as “quite the amateur tennis player” in a 2023 interview with the Augustinian Order.

“Since leaving Peru, I have had few occasions to practice, so I am looking forward to getting back on the court,” he said. “Not that this new job has left me much free time for it so far. ”Trump is another leader who has embraced sports, also known as an avid golfer. But golf is more than a hobby for the president—it’s also a foundation of his business enterprises.

The owner of a global portfolio of golf clubs, he frequently touts his golf skills and uses his victories to establish his image as a strong leader. He has also brought world leaders golfing as part of his diplomatic playbook.

For instance, in 2025, the president hit the links with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He also golfed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his first term in office.as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration over the summer. He has also made several high-profile appearances at UFC fights and other sporting events over the years. In 2025,He said in that interview that he views sports as a “microcosm of life.

” “Athletes have something very special, and it's true like that in life, you have people. Some people win. Some people don't win. It's very interesting.

But I always looked at sports as a microcosm,” he said.

“And the nice part, it's fast. You know, you win or you lose with other things, like what I do, it takes years to determine if somebody is a winner or not. ”