Pope Leo Calls for End to Global Indifference During Visit to Canary Islands

Pope Leo visited the Port of Arguineguín to honor migrants lost at sea, meet survivors of trafficking, and challenge Europe to protect the dignity of those fleeing West Africa.

In a poignant gesture of solidarity and grief, Pope Leo visited the Canary Islands , a Spanish archipelago situated closer to the coast of Africa than to the Iberian Peninsula.

This region serves as a critical and often dangerous point of entry for thousands of migrants who attempt the perilous Atlantic crossing from West Africa in search of safety and opportunity. To honor the memory of the countless individuals who have perished in the deep waters of the ocean, Pope Leo performed a symbolic act by throwing a bouquet of flowers into the sea.

This action mirrored a famous gesture made by Pope Francis in 2013 during his visit to Lampedusa, Sicily, where he famously denounced the globalization of indifference that characterizes the world's reaction to the migrant crisis. The Atlantic route is frequently overshadowed by the well-known Mediterranean paths from Libya and Tunisia to Italy, yet many experts argue that the journey from West Africa to the Canary Islands is even more deadly due to the extreme conditions of the open ocean.

The visit culminated at the Port of Arguineguín in Gran Canaria, a site that carries a heavy historical burden. In 2020, the port became a scene of desperation as arrivals surged, forcing migrants to live in makeshift camps on the docks. During that period, many individuals spent weeks sleeping on the ground with nothing more than a blanket, lacking access to basic showers or proper legal counsel.

Some asylum seekers were detained far longer than the three-day legal limit permitted by Spanish law. While the ombudsman eventually forced the government to shutter these camps and relocate migrants to hotels left empty by the COVID-19 pandemic, the scars of that era remain. In 2024, arrivals peaked at nearly 47,000 people, though figures dropped significantly by early 2026 to just over 3,000 following diplomatic deals between Spain and various West African governments.

Now, the port has been symbolically rebaptized as the Dock of Hope, a name that Pope Leo embraced as he sat under a shaded platform amidst the baking midday sun to listen to the survivors. During his time at the port, Pope Leo heard heartbreaking testimonies from rescue workers, humanitarian aid volunteers, and survivors of human trafficking. One particularly moving account came from a Nigerian woman who had been forced into prostitution after being trafficked.

In response, Pope Leo bowed his head in a sign of humility and respect, telling the migrants that he wanted to bow before their dignity. He spoke directly to the women who had been exploited, reminding them that while others may have attempted to put a price on their bodies, God recognizes their inestimable and infinite worth.

He issued a stern call to the countries of origin to improve security and economic conditions so that citizens are not forced to flee their homes. Simultaneously, he urged transit countries to provide better protection so that vulnerable people do not fall prey to ruthless smugglers. In what is being described as one of the most powerful speeches of his papacy, Pope Leo appealed to the conscience of Europe.

He argued that the continent cannot claim to uphold the values of human dignity while becoming accustomed to the Atlantic and Mediterranean becoming unmarked graves. While he emphasized the fundamental right of migrants to either flee oppression or remain in their homelands, he notably omitted previous mentions of the right of nations to control their borders or limit asylum requests.

He warned that history would judge the current generation if they allowed the pain of the suffering to become a common and ignored sight along the shores of Europe. Among those present was Mame Amandou Neang, a 56-year-old from Senegal, who expressed that the visit was a great honor and a source of hope for those wishing to leave their traumas behind.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by data from the International Organization for Migration, which has recorded approximately 6,600 deaths on the Atlantic route since 2014





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