Pope Leo XIV revealed he underwent major surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after a routine exam found a cancerous tumor, and he joked about being struck near the eye by a rosary thrown by a worshipper in Lima.

Pope Leo XIV said Monday that a cancerous tumor was discovered during a routine annual medical examination and that he underwent major surgery removing the lower lobe of his right lung before his recent trip to South America.

The 71-year-old pontiff broke his silence about both the surgery and an incident in Peru where a rosary thrown by a worshipper struck him near the eye. He spoke to reporters during a roughly 45-minute news conference aboard the papal plane returning to Rome from Lima, Peru. The pope said the initial news came as a surprise because he had felt fine and had no symptoms.

Also read Pope Leo says lung cancer surgery hasn’t changed his unity agenda

Details Of Pope Lung Tumor Diagnosis And Treatment

He said the abnormality first appeared as a shadow on his lung during what he described as a check-up, a routine annual examination he has had for many years. A biopsy then confirmed that it was a tumor. He decided to have it treated right away. The surgery removed the lower lobe of his right lung, and he was discharged four days later.

Advertisement

The Vatican cleared him to move forward with his South American trip after medical evaluations in late October. Leo said just over a month ago, as everyone knows, he underwent rather major surgery. He said that from the very beginning he had in mind that the trip had been planned and that he was going to make it happen.

He credited God's help, the power of prayer, messages he received from all over the world, his own personal determination and the help of his doctors. He said it proved to be possible. He added that he is not at 100 percent but is doing quite well, calling stamina a gift he received from the Lord. The pope said no further treatment is necessary.

Papal Journey To Latin America After Major Surgery

However, as a precaution, he will need to continue having routine check-ups simply to keep an eye on things, as is normal. The 12-day journey began Nov. 6 and marked Leo's first papal visit to Latin America. He also holds Peruvian citizenship and spent roughly two decades serving as a missionary and bishop in Peru before taking on leadership roles at the Vatican. The itinerary included multiple flights and appearances before massive crowds in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

It was while riding in the popemobile through huge crowds toward a farewell Mass in Lima on Nov. 16 that Leo was struck near the eye by a rosary thrown from the crowd. Video captured the moment the prayer beads hit him near his eye during his arrival for Mass at Las Palmas Air Base.

Advertisement

He joked about the incident, saying the affection shown by the Peruvian people, including the person who with such great faith simply wanted to offer him a rosary, is something one carries in one's heart, or perhaps in one's eye. He said these are experiences that leave a lasting mark on one's life. Leo described the crowds' devotion, saying they bear witness to genuine enthusiasm, deep faith and the desire to receive the Lord's blessing.

Crowds Reaction To Rosary Incident In Peru

He said some people even tried to get past the National Police barricades. They simply wanted to live, feel and experience this faith, he said. The farewell ceremony took place at Callao Naval Air Base in Lima, ending his Apostolic Journey to South America. The pope was flanked by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, during the inflight news conference.

The disclosure of the cancer diagnosis and surgery came as the pope returned from a demanding trip that included public appearances before large crowds despite his recovery. He acknowledged that he is still regaining his strength. His comments provided the first detailed account of his health since the procedure, which took place before the South American visit.

He said the routine check-ups will continue as a precaution and that he feels well overall, while noting he is not yet fully back to full strength.