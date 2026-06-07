Pope Leo backs team USA in the World Cup — as he could become third straight pope to watch homeland win

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV hasn’t forgotten his roots — declaring that he’s cheering on team USA in the upcoming World Cup.

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV hasn’t forgotten his roots — declaring that he’s cheering on team USA in the upcoming World Cup . The leader of the Catholic Church gave the US national soccer team his blessing onboard a Saturday flight from Rome to Madrid.

“I would certainly support the US,” the pontiff declared. “I don’t know how many games I’ll be able to see but I wish them all the best. ”The 70-year-old got started his missionary career in Peru, and said last year that he’d support the Latin American country over the US in any soccer tournament,But since Peru nor Italy are competing in the 48-team tournament, he’s pledged his soccer allegiance to the USA.

Pope Leo announced his soccer affiliation at the start of his week-long tour of Spain and the Canary Islands. Having a Pope on your side might be a good thing, as Argentina won the last World Cup in 2022 while being supported by Argentina native and team superfan, Pope Francis.

Francis, who passed away last year, didn’t watch the victory, as he had made a solemn vow in 1990 to never watch TV again — and was informed of the match’s progress andThe previous pope, Pope Benedict XVI saw his homeland, Germany, lift the cup in 2014, shortly after he resigned in 2013 and became “Pope Emeritus. ”Getty ImagesAmerica will be competing against Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in Group D.





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