Pope Issues Sweeping Manifesto on Safeguarding Humanity in AI Era

Pope Leo XIV has issued a manifesto on safeguarding humankind in the time of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for external regulation of AI development and denouncing the concentration of power in the private sector.

Pope Leo XIV has issued a sweeping manifesto on safeguarding humankind as technology impacts everything from work to war, emphasizing the need for external regulation of AI development and denouncing the concentration of power in the private sector.

A new encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence,” cites the history of the Catholic Church’s social teaching and applies core concepts to the digital revolution. Experts say the document will likely become a benchmark in the debate over AI, serving as a point of reference for policymakers, researchers, and ordinary people





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Pope Leo XIV Artificial Intelligence Regulated Development Moral AI Digital Revolution Human Labor Displacement

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