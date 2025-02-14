Pope Francis to Be Hospitalized for Bronchitis and Diagnostic Tests

Pope Francis will be hospitalized on Friday to treat his bronchitis and undergo diagnostic tests. The 86-year-old pontiff has been experiencing difficulty breathing and has been delegating speeches due to his illness.

Pope Francis is scheduled to be hospitalized on Friday to receive treatment for his bronchitis and undergo necessary diagnostic tests. The Vatican announced the news, stating that the pope will be admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital following his scheduled Friday meetings, which include an audience with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and CNN chief Mark Thompson. Francis was diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday but has continued his daily activities from his Vatican residence.

He presided over general audiences and even led an outdoor Mass last Sunday. However, he has frequently delegated his speeches to aides, citing difficulty breathing. The 86-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed in his youth, has faced recurring health issues, particularly prolonged bouts of bronchitis during winter months. He relies on a wheelchair, walker, or cane for mobility and recently suffered two falls, injuring his arm and chin. Since his bronchitis diagnosis, Francis has appeared visibly bloated, likely a side effect of medication for his lung infection. This hospitalization follows a previous surgery in June 2023 at Gemelli hospital, where he underwent procedures to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia. Earlier that year, he was hospitalized for three days to receive intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection





