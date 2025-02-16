Pope Francis' Signed Bourbon Bottles Raise Tens of Thousands for Charity

Two bottles of Kentucky bourbon autographed by Pope Francis have been auctioned off for charity, raising tens of thousands of dollars. The initiative was spearheaded by Father Jim Sichko, a Kentucky-based priest and papal missionary of mercy.

He decided to take his gift-giving a step further and auctioned off two bottles of bourbon signed by the pope, along with an additional bottle signed by former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. The auction, handled by Sotheby's, successfully raised about $30,000.The proceeds are being distributed among various organizations chosen by Sichko. The first check for $7,375 was presented to Paws 4 the Cause, an animal rescue organization in Lexington, Kentucky, to help with expansion efforts. Other checks will support hospice care in Sichko's native Texas and a legal clinic in Lexington that assists immigrants. The Catholic Diocese of Lexington, where Sichko is based, will also utilize a portion of the funds to aid those in need. This heartwarming initiative began several years ago when Sichko gifted Francis a bottle of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. He continued to present bourbon as gifts during his visits as a papal missionary of mercy. During a trip to the Vatican last year, Sichko brought two bottles of Willett bourbon, aged for 10 years, with the intention of having them signed by the pope for charity. When the moment arrived, Sichko presented the bottles to the Pope, who was initially perplexed, asking which bottle was his. Sichko explained his plan to auction them off for a good cause, and the Pope readily agreed. This unusual act of generosity has not only raised significant funds but also brought attention to the importance of helping those in need and spreading kindness in a world often filled with anger and division





