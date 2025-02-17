Pope Francis Remains Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis is continuing his treatment for a respiratory tract infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital, raising questions about his upcoming engagements. The 88-year-old pontiff is expected to receive a more detailed medical update later Monday.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ upcoming commitments appeared increasingly in question Monday as he spent a fourth day in the hospital with a respiratory tract infection that has already sidelined him. The 88-year-old ate breakfast and read the newspapers Monday morning and was continuing his unspecified drug therapies. A more detailed medical update was expected later in the day.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a “fair” condition on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors confirmed a respiratory tract infection and prescribed “absolute rest” alongside unspecified drug therapies. Subsequent updates said his slight fever had gone away and his breathing was improving. The Argentine pope, who had part of one lung removed after a pulmonary infection as a young man, is a known workaholic who keeps up a grueling pace despite his age. \When he had a bad case of pneumonia in 2023, he left after three days and only acknowledged after the fact that he had been admitted urgently after feeling faint and having a sharp pain in his chest. This time around, Francis insisted on finishing his morning audiences Friday before leaving the Vatican, even though he was having trouble speaking at length because he was short of breath. Another woman takes over a top job at the Vatican, this time running the city state administration





