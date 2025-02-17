Pope Francis Remains Hospitalized for Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis continues to be hospitalized for treatment of a respiratory infection. While he has shown 'some' improvement, his treatment continues. Cardinal Tolentino de Mendonca filled in for the Pope at a Jubilee Mass, reading the Pope's prepared homily.

Pope Francis continues to be hospitalized for treatment of a respiratory infection, according to the Vatican. While the pontiff showed 'some' improvement in his lab tests and enjoyed a second consecutive restful night, his hospitalization was extended on Sunday. Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press room, reported that Pope Francis had a tranquil morning, sleeping well, having breakfast, and reading papers as usual.

On Friday, the Pope was admitted to Gemelli Hospital for 'necessary tests' and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment. The Vatican informed that his treatment was slightly modified based on further 'microbiological findings'. Earlier reports from ANSA, the Italian news agency, indicated that the Pope arrived at the hospital fatigued due to breathing difficulties caused by excessive phlegm, and that his previous home treatment had not been successful. However, there is optimism at the Vatican regarding the new medical treatment initiated on Friday following tests revealing a respiratory tract infection.Cardinal Tolentino de Mendonca filled in for the Pope at the start of Sunday morning's Jubilee Mass for Artists and the World of Culture at St. Peter's Basilica, offering prayers for the Pope's health and reading the Pope's prepared homily. In the homily, which the Pope wanted read during the Mass, he thanked the Dicastery for Culture and Education for organizing the event, emphasizing the importance of art as a universal language that spreads beauty and unites people. He also expressed gratitude for the affection, prayer, and closeness received during his hospitalization, and requested continued prayers for peace in troubled regions like Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Kivu, and Sudan.





