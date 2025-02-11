Pope Francis Rebukes Trump Administration Over Migrant Deportations

Pope Francis condemned the Trump administration's mass deportation program for migrants, warning that it violates their dignity and will have dire consequences. He urged US bishops to speak out against the policy and called on all governments to protect the vulnerable.

Pope Francis launched a scathing rebuke of the United States President Donald Trump 's mass deportation program for migrants, warning that the initiative to expel people solely based on their immigration status deprives them of their inherent dignity and “will end badly.” Francis took the extraordinary step of addressing US immigration crackdown in a letter to the country's bishops, who have criticized the expulsions, alleging they harm the most vulnerable.

The Argentine pontiff, the first Latin American pope in history, has made the care of migrants a priority of his papacy, demanding that countries welcome, protect, promote, and integrate those fleeing conflicts, poverty, and climate disasters. Francis also pointed out that he expects governments to do everything possible within the limits of their capabilities. In the letter, Francis affirms that countries have the right to defend themselves and keep their communities safe from criminals. “That said, the act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious environmental deterioration, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of special vulnerability and destitution,” he wrote.Citing biblical accounts of emigration, the people of Israel, the Book of Exodus, and the experience of Jesus Christ himself, Francis reaffirmed the right of people to seek refuge and safety in other places and expressed concern about what is happening in the United States. “I have followed closely the great crisis that is taking place in the United States with the start of a massive deportation program,” stated the pontiff. “A well-formed conscience cannot fail to issue a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that, tacitly or explicitly, identifies the irregular situation of some migrants with criminality.” One thing is to develop a policy to regulate migration legally, but to expel people solely because of their status is another, he wrote. “What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth that dignity is equal for all human beings, begins badly and will end badly,” he noted. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week that more than 8,000 people had been arrested in immigration control operations since Trump took office on January 20. Some have been deported, others are detained in federal prisons, and others are held at Guantanamo Naval Base, in Cuba.





