Pope Francis Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on February 16, 2025, due to a worsening respiratory tract infection. He is unable to attend his customary Sunday public blessing.

Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday, February 16, 2025, after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened and a respiratory tract infection made it impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing after the noon Angelus prayer. He is receiving drug therapy at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. The news of the Pope's hospitalization spread quickly, prompting an outpouring of prayers and well wishes from around the world.

Faithful gathered outside the hospital, leaving votive candles and messages of support. Many also waited at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square, under the closed window from where Pope Francis usually blesses the faithful after the Angelus every Sunday. The traditional Sunday public blessing was instead held by Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Culture and Education, in St. Peter’s Basilica.





