Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome with Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis has been hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to a worsening bronchitis, marking his fourth hospitalization since his election in 2013. The Vatican has canceled his public audiences through Monday as a precautionary measure.

Francis, who is prone to respiratory infections in winter, was diagnosed with bronchitis on February 6, but had continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite. He had presided at an outdoor Mass last weekend and attended his general audience Wednesday. But he has been handing off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing.

Francis, who is prone to respiratory infections in winter, was diagnosed with bronchitis on February 6, but had continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite. He had presided at an outdoor Mass last weekend and attended his general audience Wednesday. But he has been handing off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing. \The Argentine pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. This is his fourth hospitalization since being elected pope in 2013. Doctors at the Gemelli Polyclinic, where popes have a private suite on the 10th floor, are treating him for a respiratory tract infection and a slight fever. The Vatican canceled his public audiences through Monday at least as a precaution.\Francis, who is 86, has been experiencing health issues in recent years. In 2021, he had surgery to remove part of his intestine and repair a hernia. He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice. He revealed that during a 2023 hospitalization, he was actually diagnosed with “an acute and strong pneumonia, in the lower part of the lungs.” Sometimes bronchitis can lead to pneumonia, a deeper and far more serious infection of the lungs’ air sacs. Doctors may detect pneumonia by listening for a crackling or whistling sound in the lungs while the patient breathes, but often other tests are needed including a chest X-ray and pulse oximetry that measures how much oxygen is in the blood. Treatment varies by severity but can include providing oxygen through a nasal tube or mask, intravenous fluids – and treatment of the underlying cause of the infection





