Pope Francis Hospitalized for Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened, making it impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing. The 86-year-old pontiff is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection.

Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened, making it impossible for him to attend the traditional Sunday public blessing following the noon Angelus prayer. The 86-year-old pontiff is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection. Faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, February 16th, 2025, witnessed the closed window of the Apostolic Palace, typically used by Pope Francis to bless the crowd after the Angelus.

Instead of his usual appearance, Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Culture and Education, presided over the mass for the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture, which was originally scheduled to be led by Pope Francis. News of the Pope's hospitalization spread quickly, prompting a display of concern and prayers from devotees worldwide. Outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis is being treated, votive candles adorned with images of Jesus and Pope Francis, bearing his motto in Italian: 'Don’t let hope be stolen from you', were left as symbols of faith and well wishes





