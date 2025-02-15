Pope Francis Hospitalized for Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis remains hospitalized for treatment of a respiratory infection. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital after experiencing a bout of bronchitis.

Pope Francis will remain hospitalized and continue treatment for a respiratory infection, according to a Reuters report citing a Vatican spokesperson. Diagnostic tests indicated that Pope Francis had a respiratory tract infection. Vatican News reported that the 88-year-old pontiff had a 'restful night' at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital. While the pope was experiencing a 'slight fever' on Friday, it had broken by Saturday, according to Vatican News.

The pope was admitted to Rome’s largest hospital after reportedly grappling with a bout of bronchitis for about a week, the Vatican confirmed to Fox News. CNN CEO Mark Thompson met with Pope Francis shortly before his hospitalization. According to CNN’s report, the pope was 'mentally alert but struggling to speak for extended periods due to breathing difficulties.' Pope Francis is no stranger to health struggles. At the age of 21, he had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs. Pope Francis has struggled with multiple health battles over the last few years, including surgeries in 2021 and 2023, as well as longstanding knee issues, which have resulted in his using a wheelchair. In his autobiography, the pope chalked up his health issues to his age, saying 'the Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs.' The pope also suffered from two recent falls, one in December and another in January. After the second fall, which occurred at his residence, Pope Francis’ arm was put in a sling to immobilize it. The Vatican said at the time that this was done as 'a precautionary measure.'





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POPE FRANCIS Respiratory Infection Hospitalization Vatican Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Hospitalized With Respiratory Tract InfectionPope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday after experiencing breathing trouble and a mild fever. Preliminary tests revealed a respiratory tract infection. Although he has been holding daily audiences despite previous complaints about breathing difficulties, the Vatican announced the cancellation of several scheduled events due to his hospitalization.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome with Respiratory InfectionPope Francis has been hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to a worsening bronchitis, marking his fourth hospitalization since his election in 2013. The Vatican has canceled his public audiences through Monday as a precautionary measure.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for Respiratory InfectionPope Francis is in the hospital after experiencing a worsening respiratory tract infection. He is undergoing treatment and canceled his audiences for the week. This is his fourth hospitalization since 2013, raising concerns about his health.

Read more »

Pope Francis is hospitalized to treat bronchitis and undergo tests as weekend events are canceledThe Vatican cancelled the 88-year-old’s events through Monday.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome for Diagnostic Tests and Bronchitis TreatmentPope Francis was admitted to Rome's Policlinico Agostino Gemelli hospital on Friday for diagnostic tests and continued treatment for bronchitis. This hospitalization follows a recent fall at the Vatican, during which the Pope bruised his face. He has experienced recurring health issues in recent years, including bronchitis, diverticulitis, and a hernia.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for Bronchitis and Diagnostic TestsPope Francis has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for ongoing treatment of bronchitis and to undergo diagnostic tests. The 88-year-old pontiff has been experiencing breathing difficulties and had to cancel his schedule through Monday.

Read more »