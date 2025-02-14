Pope Francis Hospitalized for Diagnostic Tests and Continued Bronchitis Treatment

Pope Francis has been admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome for diagnostic tests and ongoing treatment for bronchitis. The 86-year-old pontiff has experienced several health challenges in recent years, including surgeries for diverticulitis and a hernia, as well as recent falls.

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome on Friday morning for diagnostic tests and what the Vatican said was continuing treatment for bronchitis. The admission to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli hospital followed a public audience, according to a Vatican statement. 'This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis,' the statement read.

This is not the first time the 86-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized in recent years. He has repeatedly experienced health issues, including bronchitis, over the past two years. Pope Francis underwent surgery in 2021 to address a painful condition called diverticulitis and again in 2023 to repair a hernia.In addition to these surgeries, the pope has also suffered recent falls. He required medical attention after injuring his right forearm in a fall at his residence, according to Reuters. The Vatican stated at the time that he did not sustain any broken bones in the fall. This incident occurred weeks after the pontiff bruised his face in an earlier fall in December, as reported by Reuters.Despite these health challenges, Pope Francis appeared to downplay his health concerns in his autobiography, 'HOPE,' which was published last month. He wrote, 'I am well,' according to Reuters. The pope, who often uses a wheelchair due to ongoing knee and back pain, also wrote that 'the Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs.





