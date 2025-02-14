Pope Francis Hospitalized for Bronchitis and Diagnostic Tests

Pope Francis has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for ongoing treatment of bronchitis and to undergo diagnostic tests. The 88-year-old pontiff has been experiencing breathing difficulties and had to cancel his schedule through Monday.

Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday to treat a weeklong bout of bronchitis and undergo diagnostic tests, the Vatican announced, confirming the latest health concerns for the 88-year-old pontiff that have forced him to cancel his schedule through Monday at least. Francis has been experiencing breathing difficulties and was diagnosed with bronchitis on February 6th, but he continued to hold daily audiences from his Vatican hotel suite.

He attended his general audience on Wednesday and presided over an outdoor Mass on Sunday. However, he had asked an aide to read his speeches, stating he was having trouble breathing. On Friday, he appeared bloated and pale during the few audiences he held before being admitted to the hospital. The bloating seemed to indicate that the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was causing him to retain water. Christopher Lamb, CNN's Vatican correspondent, who saw Francis at the beginning of an audience on Friday with CNN head Mark Thompson, said the pope was mentally alert but struggling to speak for extended periods due to breathing difficulties. Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has long battled health problems, particularly bouts of acute bronchitis in winter. He uses a wheelchair, walker, or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.Francis is being treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was last admitted in June 2023 to undergo surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in the abdominal wall. A few months before that, he spent three days in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection. He later revealed that he had been hospitalized that day after experiencing a high fever and was diagnosed with what he described as “an acute and strong pneumonia, in the lower part of the lungs.” The Vatican said Francis was admitted after his Friday audiences. In addition to regular Vatican officials and Thompson, the pope met on Friday morning with the Slovak prime minister, Robert Fico. 'This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing,' a Vatican statement said earlier. No details were given about the duration of Francis' hospitalization, but the Vatican later announced he was canceling his participation in Holy Year events through Monday. The pope had a busy weekend agenda planned, with an audience with artists in town for the Jubilee on Saturday, a Mass for them on Sunday, and a trip to Rome's famed Cinecitta studios on Monday. While a Vatican cardinal will preside over the Mass in Francis' place, the Vatican said the other events were canceled “due to the impossibility of the pope to participate.”





