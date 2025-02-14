Pope Francis Hospitalized for Bronchitis and Diagnostic Tests

Pope Francis is admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for bronchitis treatment and diagnostic procedures, expected to last a few days. The 88-year-old pontiff has battled health issues, particularly bronchitis, for years.

Pope Francis is scheduled to be hospitalized to treat bronchitis and undergo necessary diagnostic tests, the Vatican announced on Friday. This confirmation comes amidst ongoing concerns about the 88-year-old pontiff's health. A spokesperson indicated that the hospitalization is expected to last 'a few days.' Despite being diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday, Francis has diligently continued his daily audiences from his Vatican hotel suite.

He attended his general audience on Wednesday and even presided over an outdoor Mass on Sunday. However, he has delegated his speeches to an aide to read aloud, citing difficulties with breathing. Francis, who underwent the removal of part of a lung in his youth, has long grappled with health issues, particularly recurring bouts of acute bronchitis during winter months. He relies on a wheelchair, walker, or cane for mobility around his apartment and has recently suffered two falls, resulting in injuries to his arm and chin.Since his diagnosis, Francis has appeared visibly bloated, a likely consequence of the medication he is taking to combat the lung infection causing water retention. This hospitalization will take place at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the same facility where he underwent surgery in June 2023 to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. A few months prior, he spent three days in the hospital receiving intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection. A Vatican statement revealed that Francis would be admitted at the conclusion of his Friday audiences. Prior to his hospitalization, Francis met with several dignitaries including the Slovak prime minister, Robert Fico, and the head of CNN, Mark Thompson.The Vatican statement emphasized that Francis would be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for diagnostic tests and continued treatment for his ongoing bronchitis. While the duration of his hospitalization remained undisclosed, the statement did not mention any changes to his scheduled events. Francis has a packed weekend agenda, including a special Holy Year event honoring artists. This event features a meeting with artists on Saturday, Mass on Sunday, and a visit to Rome's renowned Cinecitta studios on Monday. This announcement stands in stark contrast to the 2023 hospitalization for bronchitis, which initially caused confusion. The Vatican initially stated that Francis was admitted for scheduled tests, but the pontiff later revealed that he had experienced chest pain and was rushed to the hospital where bronchitis was diagnosed. He received intravenous antibiotics and was discharged on April 1st, humorously remarking upon his departure that he was 'still alive.' Francis spent 10 days at the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery for a bowel narrowing





