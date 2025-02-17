Pope Francis Hospitalized Again with Complex Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis' health is deteriorating as he faces another hospitalization due to a complex respiratory tract infection. The 88-year-old pontiff is battling a polymicrobial infection, requiring further medical treatment and potentially impacting upcoming events.

Pope Francis ' respiratory tract infection is presenting a “complex clinical picture” that will require further hospitalization, the Vatican said Monday as concerns grew about the increasingly frail health of the 88-year-old pontiff. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the results of tests conducted in recent days and Monday indicate the pope is suffering from a “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection” that has necessitated a further change in his drug therapy.

Scientists say polymicrobial diseases are caused by a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a “fair” condition on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors confirmed a respiratory tract infection and prescribed “absolute rest” alongside unspecified drug therapies. Subsequent updates said his slight fever had gone away. The Argentine pope, who had part of one lung removed after a pulmonary infection as a young man, is a known workaholic who keeps up a grueling pace despite his age. He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane because of bad knees and suffers from sciatica nerve pain. In 2021 he had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed because of a narrowing, and then had a further surgery in 2023 when he had a bad case of pneumonia. He left the hospital after three days and only acknowledged after the fact that he had been admitted urgently after feeling faint and having a sharp pain in his chest. This time around, Francis insisted on finishing his morning audiences Friday before leaving the Vatican, even though he was having trouble speaking at length because he was short of breath. Francis’ continued hospitalization has already forced the cancellation of some events connected to the Vatican’s Holy Year and put others in question. The Holy See has only confirmed canceled appointments through Monday. Francis was supposed to have gone to Rome’s Cinecitta film studios to meet with artists as part of the Catholic Church’s Holy Year celebrations. The pope’s next scheduled appointment is his weekly general audience Wednesday. Beyond that, he is scheduled to preside on Sunday at the ordination of deacons as part of a Holy Year weekend dedicated to deacons. Francis’ participation in both appears in doubt, but they remain on the official Vatican schedule





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Religion Pope Francis Vatican Health Hospitalization Respiratory Infection Polymicrobial Infection Holy Year Catholic Church

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Hospitalized Again With 'Complex' Respiratory InfectionPope Francis has been hospitalized in Rome with a 'polymicrobial respiratory tract infection', prompting further concern about his health. The Vatican said Monday that the pope's condition is complex and will require further hospitalization. Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. Tests revealed a mixed infection that necessitates a change in his drug therapy. The severity of the illness led to the cancellation of some events connected to the Vatican's Holy Year.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for Bronchitis and Medical ExamsPope Francis is being admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for ongoing bronchitis. This hospitalization comes amidst a series of health concerns for the 88-year-old pontiff, who has faced several ailments in recent years, including abdominal surgery in 2023. Francis has a history of lung-related issues, having had part of a lung removed due to severe pneumonia in his youth.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for Tests and Bronchitis TreatmentPope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for diagnostic tests and continued treatment for his ongoing bronchitis. The 88-year-old pontiff has been experiencing health issues, including a recent bout of bronchitis and two falls, in the past two years.

Read more »

Pope Francis to Be Hospitalized for Bronchitis and Diagnostic TestsPope Francis will be hospitalized on Friday to treat his bronchitis and undergo diagnostic tests. The 86-year-old pontiff has been experiencing difficulty breathing and has been delegating speeches due to his illness.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized For Medical Tests and BronchitisPope Francis will be hospitalized for medical tests and to continue treatment for his ongoing bronchitis. The 88-year-old pontiff has continued with his daily audiences despite the diagnosis, but has delegated his speeches and shown signs of fluid retention from medication. He will be admitted to Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, where he was previously hospitalized for intestinal surgery and respiratory infections.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for BronchitisPope Francis was hospitalized on Friday to treat a weeklong bout of bronchitis and undergo diagnostic tests. The 86-year-old pontiff had been experiencing breathing difficulties and appeared bloated and pale during his audiences before being admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. The Vatican has not yet disclosed the duration of his hospitalization or the impact on his upcoming schedule.

Read more »