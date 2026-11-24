Excerpts from the late Pope Francis's private diary detail supernatural encounters with the devil and visions of hell, revealing his deep spiritual struggles and faith.

Excerpts from the personal diary of the late Pope Francis, published on Tuesday, reveal startling accounts of his encounters with demonic forces and visions of the underworld. The revelations, compiled by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, offer an unprecedented look into the inner spiritual life of the former Jorge Bergoglio.

Supernatural Encounters With The Devil

The diary entries, covering the period from 1992 to 2024, document three specific instances where Pope Francis claimed to have physically seen the devil. These episodes occurred during his time as archbishop of Buenos Aires and later in Rome. He described seeing the devil from his car window upon returning home, and also within the choir loft during a Mass. Additionally, he encountered the entity in Rome following a pastoral visit to Chile.

Also read Pope Francis diary reveals devil visions, gates of hell and 2021-2022 spiritual crisis

In one entry dated January 24, 2021, Pope Francis wrote about discovering the devil lurking brazenly and cunningly. He recalled a sighting approximately fifteen years prior where he observed the entity from his car window. He emphasized that he could not forget the menacing yet seductive eyes of the devil, noting the profound impact that visual encounter had on his spiritual state.

During a second episode inside a Carmelite chapel, the late pontiff recorded that the devil watched him with eyes of fire. He stated with certainty that he did not doubt the physical presence of the evil spirit during these moments. These accounts highlight a persistent spiritual warfare that characterized his daily life and ministry over several decades.

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Visions Of Hell And Spiritual Warfare

Beyond direct encounters with the devil, the diary includes a terrifying vision of the entrance to hell. On June 7, 2018, Pope Francis wrote about an event that occurred the night before while he was preparing for sleep. He described seeing the gates of hell and peeking inside, an experience he characterized as pagan seduction in full force that terrified him.

In response to this vision, he described grabbing the Rosary as a weapon against the darkness. The entry provides a vivid glimpse into his reliance on prayer and traditional Catholic devotions during moments of intense spiritual fear. This act underscores his deep faith and his belief in the power of sacramental goods in combating evil.

Publication And Historical Context

The tome titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis was published worldwide in several languages on Tuesday. The publication is significant as the last pope to have diaries published posthumously was John XXIII, who died in 1963. The book includes passages that reveal his worries, regrets, cares, innermost fears, and vivid self-critiques.

Published by Penguin Random House, the English language version was viewed by AFP. The diary serves as a testament to his enormous humanity and faith, showing a leader who was never afraid to reveal his deepest thoughts and spiritual revelations to the public. These writings offer a rare window into the psyche of a major religious figure.

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Legacy And Final Years

Pope Francis was elected pope in 2013 and passed away in April 2025 at the age of 88. His final years were marked by a transparency about his spiritual struggles that was unusual for the papacy. These diary entries, compiled by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, add a new dimension to our understanding of his tenure and his personal relationship with the spiritual realm.

The third encounter with the devil occurred in Rome after a visit to Chile. He recalled hearing the devil's voice, describing it as triumphant and possessing everything. He noted the powerful raspiness of the voice, which left a lasting impression. He added that the Lord granted him an opportunity to leave that meeting, thus freeing him from the presence of the evil one. This narrative reinforces his belief in divine protection and intervention.