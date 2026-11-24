Excerpts from the late Pope Francis's private journal reveal vivid accounts of seeing the devil and the gates of hell, highlighting his deep spiritual struggles and self-reflection.

Excerpts from the personal journal of the late Pope Francis have been published, revealing intimate details of his spiritual life and terrifying visions of the devil. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine Of The Faith, released these passages from the Private Diary Of Pope Francis on Tuesday. The publication offers a rare glimpse into the mind of the former pontiff, who served from 2013 until his death in 2025.

Vision Of The Devil And Gates Of Hell

The journal contains disturbing accounts of the late Pope Francis seeing the devil three times and witnessing the gates of hell. In one entry dated January 24, 2021, he wrote that he discovered the devil was brazenly lurking around cunningly. He recalled an incident from approximately fifteen years prior, where he saw the entity from a car window and could not forget its menacing yet seductive eyes.

Also read Pope Francis diary reveals devil visions, gates of hell and 2021-2022 spiritual crisis

A second episode occurred inside a Carmelite chapel, where Francis described seeing the devil watching him with eyes of fire. He noted that this gaze was stronger than the previous one and resembled flames of fire. The third encounter took place in Rome following a visit to Chile, where he heard a triumphant voice possessing everything. Francis recalled the powerful raspiness of the voice and stated that the Lord granted him an opportunity to leave the meeting, thereby freeing him.

On June 7, 2018, the former pontiff recorded a vision of the entrance to hell that occurred the night before. He described feeling the full force of pagan seduction and peeking inside, which terrified him. He grabbed the Rosary as a weapon, noting the danger of approaching the gate of hell because flames can leap out and burn. These accounts highlight the intense spiritual battles he faced throughout his life.

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Self-Critique And Spiritual Reflections

Beyond supernatural visions, the diary reveals profound self-critique and vulnerability from the late Pope Francis. He did not hesitate to criticize himself for feelings of disdain, envy, and pride. In one entry, he confessed to ignoring a drunk man in the street who addressed him simply because he wanted to have a serene walk. This admission underscores his struggle with humility despite his global stature.

On December 30, 2022, he described himself as the proud, self-sufficient, cynical, and self-deceptive Jorge. This refers to his birth name, Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He also confessed on January 15, 2017, to experiencing a very bad spirit of anger and discontent for a few days. These entries illustrate a leader who remained deeply concerned with his moral and spiritual state even while holding the highest office in the Catholic Church.

Mercy is a recurrent theme throughout the journal, reflecting his core pastoral philosophy. On January 5, 1997, he wrote about feeling all the evil he had done in life and expressed his abundant need for the Lord's mercy. This focus on mercy often balanced his harsh self-judgment, creating a complex portrait of a man constantly seeking redemption and understanding in his relationship with God.

Publishing Process And Future Context

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez explained that Pope Francis asked him to help make the musings inside the black plastic journal known to the world. After the death of Pope Francis in 2025, Fernandez expressed concern to the successor, Leo XIV, that the book might end up abandoned in a warehouse somewhere. He was eventually allowed to publish passages, arguing that the spiritual concerns present in the heart were very explicit and helpful.

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The journal comprises 86 pages from the time before he was elected pope in 2013 and another 55 pages written afterwards. These entries span from 1992 to 2024, covering his time as Archbishop of Buenos Aires and his papacy. The publication provides historians and theologians with primary source material that challenges the sanitized narratives often associated with such high-ranking religious figures.

Despite his charisma, the late Pope Francis sometimes faced criticism within the Curia for being authoritarian. However, the diary reveals a man who was deeply aware of his own limitations and the attacks he believed the devil launched against him. On April 9, 2016, he noted that attacks of the devil under different aspects had increased and wondered if it was a sign that his time was up.

The release of these excerpts adds significant depth to the understanding of the late Pope Francis's legacy. It shows a leader who grappled with fear, anger, and the prospect of death long before it actually occurred. His Requiem Mass in St Peter's Square on April 26, 2025, was attended by heads of state and clergy from around the world, marking the end of an era defined by both reform and intense personal spiritual struggle.