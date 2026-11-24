New diary excerpts show Pope Francis seeing the devil after the Chile abuse scandal, struggling with power, and asking God for death. Cardinal Fernández compiles private thoughts from the late pontiff.

Posthumous revelations from the private diary of Pope Francis expose intense spiritual warfare and profound self-doubt during his papacy. The late pontiff wrote vividly about encountering the devil and feeling overwhelmed by the scale of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. These entries were compiled by his close aide, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, and published in North America on Tuesday.

Pope Francis led the Catholic Church from his election in March 2013 until his death on April 21, 2025, at age 88. He was the first Latin American pope to hold the position. The newly released text details his internal struggles with power and his moments of deep despair over the institution's failures. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, who heads the Vatican's doctrine office, served as the primary editor for these personal reflections shared with Newsweek.

Also read Pope Francis' diary details a profound spiritual crisis and encounters with the devil

Diary Entries Detail Devil Encounters

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez structured the diary to highlight specific moments of spiritual crisis. One entry dated January 24, 2021, describes three occasions where Pope Francis believed he saw and heard the devil. The most vivid account occurred during a meeting in Rome a few days after Pope Francis returned from a January 2018 trip to Chile. This trip was marked by controversy after Pope Francis initially defended Bishop Juan Barros against allegations that Barros had covered up sexual abuse by priest Fernando Karadima.

Pope Francis wrote that he saw the devil as triumphant, possessing everything. He described hearing a voice that was powerful and raspy, stating he could not forget the tone. The devil reportedly said, Now I have gotten everything I wanted. This vision came after Pope Francis faced intense scrutiny for his initial handling of the Chilean abuse cases. He later invited the victims to the Vatican for a personal apology and summoned the leadership of the Chilean church to resign. These events triggered deep spiritual anguish for the pontiff.

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Pope Francis had recorded two earlier encounters with the devil before becoming pope. The first occurred about fifteen years prior to the 2021 entry, while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires. He described seeing the devil from a car window, noting the menacing and seductive quality of the figure's eyes. The second instance happened during Mass, where he claimed to see the devil watching him with eyes of fire. He emphasized that this gaze was stronger than the previous one and left a lasting impact on his consciousness.

Struggle With Omnipotent Power Temptation

The diary reveals a spiritual crisis in 2021 and 2022 linked to temptations of wielding omnipotent power. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez explained that Pope Francis felt tempted to act as if he were God. This period coincided with intense scrutiny of the Vatican following Pope Francis's decision to authorize a financial investigation. The investigation targeted Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former close collaborator accused of embezzling money from the Holy See. Becciu was among ten defendants in a trial that opened in July 2021.

The trial centered on the Vatican's purchase of a London property. Although the book does not explicitly mention the trial, Pope Francis wrote that his crisis was mixed with governance issues and pressure regarding decisions. He admitted to struggling with authority, writing in 2018 that he did not know how to say no. He described taking on matters as if he were omnipotent, which contributed to his feelings of aridity and desolation.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez noted that Pope Francis often felt inadequate for his ministry. In recognition of his imperfection, the pontiff expressed deep humility. He viewed his shortcomings and failures as significant burdens. This sense of inadequacy was not a new phenomenon but rather a recurring theme in his spiritual life. The diary entries illustrate a man constantly wrestling with the weight of his office and his own perceived limitations.

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Requests For Death To Stop Harm

Perhaps the most startling revelations involve Pope Francis asking God to take his life. In two entries written before he became pope, he expressed a desire to die to stop causing harm. In 1997, after seeing people who loved and had hope in him, he reflected on his shortcomings. He offered his life to the Lord, believing it might be better if he died rather than continuing to fail.

Less than a year later, Pope Francis suggested to God to take his life away so he could stop causing harm. He described these feelings as deeply felt and very peaceful. These admissions highlight the intense self-criticism and spiritual burden he carried throughout his life. The diary shows that his humility and concern for the poor were matched by a profound fear of his own inadequacy. His critiques of capitalism and restrictions on Latin mass had already caused controversy among conservatives before these private doubts surfaced.

The publication of The Private Diary of Pope Francis offers a rare glimpse into the inner life of the late pontiff. It captures the complexity of a leader who faced global scrutiny and personal spiritual battles. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez's compilation provides context for these entries, linking them to major events in Church history. The diary serves as a testament to Pope Francis's enduring struggle with faith, power, and duty. It remains a significant document for understanding the human side of the papacy during a turbulent era.