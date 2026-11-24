Newly published diary entries by Pope Francis, compiled by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, reveal the pontiff's struggles with demonic visions, temptations of power, and his thoughts on his successor during his papacy.

Pope Francis suffered a spiritual crisis during his papacy in which he saw visions of the devil and hell while struggling with how to exercise power, newly published diaries of the late pontiff reveal.

The Argentine pope intermittently kept a diary between 1992 and 2024, first during his time as a bishop in Argentina and then following his election as pope. Now, several of those entries have been compiled in a book published on Tuesday. It was written by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, one of Francis’ closest aides and a fellow Argentine, who offers a detailed commentary on the papal diaries.

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The 160-page “The Private Diary of Pope Francis” is focused primarily on the pope’s spiritual life and pastoral agenda, although it also details how the first Latin American pope struggled with temptations connected to the use of power in 2021-2022. It also includes what the pope describes as encounters with the devil along with his thoughts about his successor, Leo XIV, whom he described as “irreproachable.

” The publication of papal diaries is rare, but not unprecedented, and can provide unusually personal insights. While some popes order that their personal papers be destroyed, the diaries of John XXIII were published posthumously, as were some papers of John Paul II. Francis wrote 86 pages of the black-covered diary — initially a planner for the year 1992 — while he was in Argentina and 55 pages while he was pope.

“He showed me a few books, including what looked like an old agenda book with a leather cover. When he opened it, I saw that it was filled with notes in his handwriting. He told me, ‘From this, you will all see,’” Fernández wrote. Here are some of the major revelations: Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez leads a prayer service in St. Peter's Square, as Pope Francis continues his hospitalization, at the Vatican, on February 28, 2025.

Encounters with the devil and the entrance to hell The diaries say that the pope experienced “frequent demonic attacks,” and Francis details three encounters with the devil: two while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and another in 2018, when he was pope. Francis wrote that the devil has “eyes of fire,” also describing them as “menacing” and “seductive” eyes.

“I can’t forget his eyes the first two times — from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass. However, he always reappears in different situations,” the pope wrote in an entry for August 18, 2024. The third occasion came after returning from a visit to Chile in 2018, a trip overshadowed by the clerical sexual abuse scandal.

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“On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice , triumphant, possessing everything: ‘Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted,’” the pope wrote on January 24, 2021.

“Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me. ” Catholic teaching holds that the devil is a fallen angel and a real presence, and Catholic tradition cautions that those who are serious about attaining holiness will often encounter strong spiritual opposition.

During his pontificate, Francis would frequently mention the devil, linking it to gossip and money.

“The devil enters through the pockets,” he often said. The diary also includes details of how Francis believed God spoke to him in dreams. On one occasion, Francis recounted seeing “the entrance to hell. ” The pope, in 2018, described it as a form of “pagan seduction in full force,” an apparent reference to the worshipping of idols.

“I peeked in to look a little and it terrified me. It was before going to sleep. I grabbed the rosary as a weapon. I thank the Lord for this help,” he wrote.

Pope Francis listens to the homily as he presides over the Liturgy of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican, on April 15, 2022. A spiritual crisis The book reveals that in 2021-2022, Francis underwent a spiritual crisis connected to a temptation or “curiosity” with power and which was partly connected to excessive activity and feelings of self-sufficiency.

It was, the pope explained, also linked to “governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation. ” To counter the temptation, he sought to exercise greater humility and patience, even leaving people in place in the church’s central administration who others felt were undermining his papacy. During his 12-year pontificate, Francis, initiated several reforms in the church, including on the treatment of LGBTQ Catholics and the role of women, but faced significant opposition.

Some of it came from inside the Vatican, where some bishops and cardinals openly resisted his reforms. Related article Christopher Lamb and his family met Pope Francis at an event at the Vatican in February 2021.

The Pope Francis I knew: Reflections from CNN’s Vatican correspondent 2 min read “One time in my presence, a bishop asked him why he had not yet fired someone in the Roman Curia who had been speaking badly of him in public and pursuing a personal agenda very different than his,” wrote Cardinal Fernández, who was appointed by Francis to lead the Vatican’s doctrine office.

“After an interminable silence, he responded by explaining that he felt a strong sensation in his heart that God did not want him to become a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience. He explained that, for this reason, he preferred to let that person remain in his position. ” While the diary doesn’t go into specific examples, the pope wrote on December 30, 2022, that he refused the temptation to treat “others like puppets.

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” In 2018, he said that “this sense of self-sufficiency and I can solve everything brought me to the gates of hell. I can’t forget the day I saw it. ” The crisis that Francis underwent, Fernández explained, was “connected to power” and the curiosity to “discover what it is like to exercise one’s own power.

” As a member of the Jesuit religious order, the pope was continuously engaged in a spiritual discernment, essentially engaging in self-examination to determine whether he was working for self-interest or the good of others. For Francis, feeling that he was “above the world” through his power was “the path of the worst spiritual worldliness imaginable, which he sought to dismantle by avoiding every symbol or expression of papal ‘majesty’ or ‘glory,’” Fernández added.

During his pontificate, Francis adopted a simple style, living in a Vatican guesthouse, wearing black orthopedic shoes and refusing certain papal vestments. Pope Francis meets Chilean bishops at the Vatican, on May 15, 2018. Abuse crisis, exhaustion and his successor While the diaries focus on the pope’s spiritual life, they do include comments about the clerical sexual abuse crisis, including in Chile in 2018.

At the time, Francis was criticized for dismissing the case of a bishop who had been accused of witnessing and covering up abuse when he was a priest. The pope later apologized for his handling of the case and summoned all the bishops from the country to Rome. In an unprecedented move, the bishops offered their resignations to the pope en masse.

“Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the airplane. I fell off the cot then,” Francis wrote.

“It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn’t think it was so serious. ” The phrase “fell off the cot,” the book explains, means to suddenly wake up to something. Francis would go on to make several reforms aimed at tackling clerical sexual abuse. The diaries reveal the pope’s thoughts on Cardinal Robert Prevost, the future Pope Leo XIV, whom Francis brought to the Vatican to lead the department for appointing bishops.

According to Fernández, Francis called Prevost “a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man. ” He was also generous to his critics, including Cardinals Robert Sarah, a Guinean, and Gerhard Muller, a German prelate. The Argentine pontiff said Sarah had “a refined spiritual sensitivity” and that Muller “seems aggressive but he’s a good man,” Fernández wrote. The diaries reveal Pope Francis’ dedication to his ministry, frequently mentioning feelings of exhaustion, both in Argentina and after his election.

Francis rarely took a day off and never went on vacation outside the Vatican. In 2019, he described himself as “feeling exhausted, almost without spiritual support and without a point of reference. ” Pope Francis blesses Pope Leo, at the time Robert Francis Prevost, as a new cardinal during a consistory ceremony to elevate Roman Catholic prelates to the rank of cardinal, in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 30, 2023.

The diaries, Cardinal Fernández explained, aim to show the heart of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who was elected pope and took the name Francis on March 13, 2013. They show someone who was hard on himself but demanded the same dedication from all priests.

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“His total dedication, coupled with frequently feeling completely exhausted, speaks of heroism in pastoral charity,” Fernández said. The pope’s funeral, on April 26, 2025, in a packed St. Peter’s Square, was attended by thousands, including heads of state from across the world. Francis’ diaries are being published by the Vatican Publishing house. Image Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House Christian Publishing Group, is releasing the English-language version in the United States and Canada.