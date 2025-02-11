Pope Francis Condemns Mass Deportations, Urges Global Compassion for Migrants

Pope Francis criticizes U.S. mass deportation program, citing violation of human dignity and urging nations to welcome and protect migrants fleeing conflict, poverty, and climate disasters.

Pope Francis presided over a mass for the jubilee of the armed forces in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday, February 9, 2025. During his address, he warned against programs that forcibly deport individuals solely based on their undocumented status. He stressed that such policies violate the inherent dignity of people and ultimately will lead to negative consequences.

Francis urged nations to welcome, protect, promote, and integrate those fleeing conflicts, poverty, and climate disasters, emphasizing that governments have a responsibility to do so to the extent of their capabilities. He acknowledged the right of nations to defend themselves and safeguard their communities from criminals. However, he cautioned that deporting individuals who often leave their homelands due to dire circumstances such as extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution, or environmental degradation, infringes upon their dignity and renders them vulnerable. Francis drew upon biblical narratives of migration, including the Israelites' journey in the Book of Exodus and Jesus Christ's own experiences, to affirm the right of people to seek refuge and safety in other lands. He expressed concern regarding the situation in the United States, particularly the implementation of a mass deportation program. He argued that identifying the illegal status of migrants with criminality is ethically flawed and that policies built on force rather than the recognition of human dignity are destined to fail





