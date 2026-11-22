Miley Cyrus married for the second time on Saturday in California.

Miley Cyrus, 33, said “I do” for the second time in a secret ceremony in Palm Springs on Saturday. The “Wrecking Ball” singer wed musician Maxx Morando, 28, in a celebrity-studded outdoor affair.

Cyrus, previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, is known for her powerful vocals and hard-hitting breakup anthems like “Flowers. ” Morando and Cyrus began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2025 during a trip to Japan. The couple wed under an arch of white flowers at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra. Cyrus wore a striking white long-sleeved dress that matched the stunning floral arrangements.

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Cyrus’ father, country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, attended with his partner, Elizabeth Hurley.of the proposal in an interview with Apple Music, saying: “This part of my life is something I’ve always wanted, and this is what I hope other people get to have, what I have. I don’t know if everybody gets to find their Maxx. ” Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips officiated the service. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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