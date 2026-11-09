Pop Stars Drop Opening Acts as Tour Costs Surge

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Rosalía omit support acts due to rising expenses. Industry agents explain the financial shift in arena touring.

Ariana Grande, Rosalía, and Lady Gaga recently concluded major arena tours that featured massive production values, complex choreography, and numerous costume changes. A defining characteristic of these high-profile events was the complete absence of opening acts. This trend reflects a broader shift in the live music market where rising operational costs and changing audience behaviors are altering standard touring practices.

Financial Pressures Drive Booking Changes

Nathaniel Marro, executive director of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), confirms that promoters and artists are conducting rigorous cost-balance analyses before finalizing tour logistics. While arena-level pop shows possess larger budgets than smaller venues, the general increase in operational expenses impacts every aspect of production. Marro emphasizes that adding an opening act requires significant investment in stage setup and logistics, which can detract from the headliner's specific technical requirements.

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The financial model of a tour with an opener involves complex profit-sharing arrangements. Typically, the promoter pays the opening act, but these costs reduce the overall profit margin for the headliner. Nina Swint, an agent at the global independent agency ROAM, notes that this dynamic is particularly challenging in the current economy. Artists and their teams are seeking maximum revenue retention, making the traditional support slot less financially attractive for headliners who bear the brunt of overhead costs.

Agent Perspectives on Rising Tour Expenses

Nina Swint, who represents artists such as Hayley Williams, Big Thief, and Jungle, explains that planning a tour over a year in advance has become increasingly difficult. Rising prices for fuel, food, and hotel accommodations create unpredictable budget scenarios. Swint states that agents can no longer lock in fixed support slots because they cannot accurately predict future expenses or the viral potential of their clients.

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This uncertainty has shifted the negotiation timeline for many tours. Swint observes that agents now often negotiate support slots after a tour has been confirmed, rather than during the initial planning phase. This reactive approach highlights the instability of the current market. Matt Hickey, an agent at High Road Touring, adds that new artists often bypass support slots to headline immediately. Social media trends accelerate career trajectories, leading emerging stars to prioritize immediate headlining opportunities over the traditional ladder of development.

Risk Management in R&B and Alternative Music

Nathaniel Marro advises artists on the border between supporting and headlining to prioritize guaranteed ticket sales and maximum profit. In the current economic climate, the financial risk of booking an opener is deemed too high for many performers. This caution is particularly evident in the R&B sector, where several artists have faced tour cancellations this year. Performers such as 6LACK, Isaiah Falls, Naomi Sharon, and Ravyn Lenae have struggled with the financial viability of their respective tours.

Ravyn Lenae announced the postponement of her tour just weeks after the release of her third album in August. She described the decision as costly and emotionally difficult, noting that she had never cancelled a show before. Despite these setbacks, Lenae will serve as the opening act for sombr on the European leg of his tour next spring. This arrangement illustrates how support slots can still provide value when strategically aligned with an artist's career stage.

Strategic Value of Opening Slots

While many major pop acts have eliminated support roles, other tours demonstrate the strategic utility of opening acts. Bruno Mars features Anderson .Paak as a consistent opener on his stadium tour, integrating them into the main performance. This setup adds value for fans who want to see both artists in a single evening. Similarly, rising pop artist ADÉLA used her support slot on Demi Lovato's tour as a launchpad for her own headlining tour this fall.

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Promoters and agents like Patrick May of Crossover Touring argue that smart tours balance a major draw with supporting artists who have their own dedicated fanbases. This approach enhances the overall concert experience and encourages repeat attendance. As the industry navigates higher costs and shorter attention spans, the role of the opening act will likely remain defined by its ability to provide tangible value to the audience rather than serving as a mandatory industry standard.