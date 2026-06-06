Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo 'Enraged' Trump Used Her Song for Pro-ICE Video

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo says she is 'enraged' that the Trump White House used one of her songs for an ICE immigration enforcement video.

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo says she is “enraged” that the Trump White House used one of her songs for an ICE immigration enforcement video.

“It was so deeply disturbing to see that propaganda, and the fact it was my song in there made me feel even more enraged,” Rodrigo said. , according toRodrigo spoke out after ICE used her song, “All-American Bitch,” in one of its videos. She had also responded right on the ICE video to warn the agency against using her song.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” she angrily wrote. The ICE video in question was posted on November 4 and was captioned, “LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences. ” “I was just scrolling on my phone.

It was so deeply disturbing to see that propaganda, and the fact it was my song in there made me feel even more enraged. What they’re doing is so awful and barbaric and cruel. I am really sad to be in a country that thinks that’s OK,” sheThe song was later muted in the White House video. Not every pop star has objected to be associated with the Trump White House.

Best-selling rapper Nicki Minaj recently riled the left by coming out full force as a Trump supporter. And late last year even





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