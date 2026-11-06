Pop Mart Launches Poppy Playtime x KPop Demon Hunters Plush Collection

Pop Mart releases a six-piece plush doll pendant collection featuring Poppy Playtime characters in KPop Demon Hunters outfits. Explore the new HUNTR/X-inspired designs and secret hidden edition.

Pop Mart has officially announced the launch of a collaborative plush doll pendant collection that merges the fictional girl group universe of KPop Demon Hunters with the iconic characters from Poppy Playtime. This strategic partnership introduces Gigi, Frankie, and Poppy as Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, bringing together two distinct and highly popular collectible worlds into a single product line.

Collaboration Details And Character Design

The new line features six regular designs that reimagine the Poppy Playtime protagonists in costumes inspired by the HUNTR/X subgroup from KPop Demon Hunters. Each character is styled in two specific outfit themes from the fictional group, titled "How It's Done" and "What It Sounds Like," allowing collectors to acquire multiple variations of their favorite characters within the same series.

Also read Pop Stardom October 2026: Podcast Breakdown of Top Performers

Gigi is reimagined as Rumi, Frankie takes on the persona of Mira, and Poppy is transformed into Zoey. This mapping of characters allows fans of both franchises to engage with the crossover in a way that respects the lore of both the horror-adventure origins of Poppy Playtime and the musical fantasy setting of KPop Demon Hunters.

Collection Specifications And Hidden Editions

Each plush pendant in the collection measures approximately 6.5 inches, providing a substantial size for display or attachment to bags and accessories. The physical dimensions are designed to make the items prominent enough to serve as statement pieces, aligning with current trends in the fashion accessory market where plush charms are increasingly viewed as desirable fashion items.

Advertisement

Beyond the standard releases, collectors have a specific target to hunt for within the series: a secret Derpy Tiger-inspired Gigi design. This hidden variant adds an element of chance and excitement to the purchasing process, encouraging repeat buys as enthusiasts attempt to complete their sets by locating the rarest edition.

Market Impact And Future Trends

This release capitalizes on the growing cultural phenomenon surrounding fictional girl groups, which have seen a significant surge in popularity recently. By aligning with this trend, Pop Mart positions the product as a potential next must-have bag charm for consumers who follow both the KPop Demon Hunters narrative and the Poppy Playtime franchise.

The collaboration demonstrates Pop Mart's strategy of leveraging cross-franchise appeal to drive engagement. The brand has a history of successful partnerships, and this move into the realm of fictional musical entities expands its catalog beyond traditional toy and art toy formats into more lifestyle-oriented merchandise.