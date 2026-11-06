Pop Icon Shows Off Sculpted Figure at 57 in Sultry Nude Photoshoot

The pop icon doesn’t shy away from a risqué snap.

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her ultra-toned physique and ultra-blond hair color in a nude photo shoot. The singer and actress showed off her sculpted figure and her lightest hair color yet in a series of sultry photos by Jennifer Lopez often shares sultry photos on social media, with her latest batch showing off the singer's transformation from brunette to blonde.

Lopez, 57, dressed as Jane Fonda’s 1968 character Barbarella for Halloween, debuting the voluminous blond blowout—a striking contrast to her usual chestnut waves. , the “Let’s Get Loud” singer stares seductively at the camera while crouching in low-riding underwear, her toned back to the camera and one arm folded over her chest. Fans of the Grammy-nominated popstar’s new look commented on the post, with many saying they had to do a double-take to realize it was her.

Also read Pane Kicks Off Global Retail Push With Le Bon Marché Pop-up

“How is she this gorgeous? ” another fan asked, while another person simply said, “my queen. ”actor Ben Affleck in a highly publicized wedding, but the couple split up in 2025. The actress and mother of twin boys, Oskar and Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, both 18, does not shy away from sharing a tasteful thirst trap.

Advertisement

The chart-topper addressed the negativity she says she receives for her flirtatious social media content during a December 2025 concert, later shared on “Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it,” Lopez said, adding that social media “could be the saddest, meanest place on Earth. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s