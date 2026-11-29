Court records reveal Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie's brand Pop and Suki owed £106,000 to a Chinese factory before collapsing in 2019, with claims the founders lacked financial oversight.

Former fashion brand Pop and Suki faced significant legal and financial consequences after it was revealed that the company failed to pay £106,000 to a manufacturing partner in China before its dissolution. The unpaid debt, totaling $139,708, was owed by the Los Angeles-based accessories label founded by Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie in 2016. Financial records and emails indicate that the brand went into formal dissolution in 2019 while still owing substantial sums to its primary supplier.

Unpaid Debt to Chinese Manufacturer

Qingdao Donglim Leather, the firm responsible for producing the brand's handbags, was left with numerous outstanding invoices when Pop and Suki collapsed three years after its launch. The spreadsheet submitted to authorities lists 14 specific unpaid items, covering manufacturing costs, material supplies, and sample production. Despite the brand's high-profile status and celebrity clientele, the factory was never compensated for its work, leading to a public accounting of the business failure.

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The personal leather bags produced by the factory were premium items with retail prices reaching up to £320. These accessories were carried by global stars including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Jessica Alba, and were stocked in prestigious retailers such as Selfridges and Net-a-Porter. The disparity between the brand's glamorous public image and its inability to settle basic supplier debts highlights severe internal financial mismanagement during its final years of operation.

Intermediary and Executive Statements

Kelly Woo, a businesswoman who acted as an intermediary between Pop and Suki and the Chinese factory, revealed the extent of the financial damage. Woo stated that she personally paid thousands of pounds to mitigate some of the losses, noting that the factory endured a long period of serious financial difficulty due to the unpaid invoices. She described the years leading up to the collapse as extremely difficult, eventually forcing her own company to shut down as a result of the financial hardship.

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Leo Seigal, the former chief executive of Pop and Suki, directly communicated the company's insolvent status to Woo. In correspondence, Seigal informed Woo that the brand was undergoing a formal dissolution process and would not be able to pay any outstanding invoices. A last-minute bid to secure a takeover of the company also failed, leaving creditors like Qingdao Donglim Leather with no mechanism to recover their funds through a business sale or merger.

Founders Deny Financial Oversight

Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie have maintained that they had no direct control over the financial operations of the failed venture. A spokesman for the brand stated that both women were minority, non-voting shareholders who never served as directors or officers. The representative asserted that the founders had zero involvement in and zero knowledge of the company's financial management, distancing them from the decision-making that led to the debt.

Reflecting on the business venture in a 2024 interview with Vogue, Suki Waterhouse offered a candid assessment of her and Poppy Jamie's capabilities at the time. The actress admitted that they were only 23 years old when they started the label and confessed that they did not know how to manage the business properly. This acknowledgment of their inexperience contrasts with the formal defense provided by their representatives regarding their specific roles in the corporation.

Poppy Jamie, now 36 and a friend of Princess Eugenie, has since pivoted to media and financial advocacy. She hosts the podcast Hot Girl Finance, which encourages women to reclaim their financial independence. While Jamie and Waterhouse have moved on to successful careers in acting and music, the financial legacy of Pop and Suki remains a documented case study in the risks of entrepreneurial ventures without robust fiscal oversight.