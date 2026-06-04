Poor Pitching Turns Diamondbacks Game 3 vs Dodgers to Ugly Blowout

The Arizona Diamondbacks were blown out by the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 15-0 on Wednesday night, falling behind 1-2 in the four-game series. Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen warms up before pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 2, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Arizona Diamondbacks were blown out by the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 15-0 on Wednesday night, falling behind 1-2 in the four-game series.

Shohei Ohtani on the mound for Los AngelesUnfortunately for Gallen and Arizona, the game began to unravel more quickly than anticipated. A two-run homer from Kyle Tucker in the second inning set the tone for what would become a long, difficult game for the D-backs' pitching staff. Zac Gallen struggles vs Dodgers May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen prepares to throw a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images, inflated a bit from a rough performance against the Seattle Mariners his last time out. He came out of his showdown with the Dodgers with five more runs in five innings and a 5.32 ERA. The righty got through the first inning without much trouble. But for as auspicious a start as that may have been, the night quickly turned sour.

It began with a throwing error by Geraldo Perdomo on a routine ground ball in the second inning. With Mookie Betts aboard at first base, Gallen served a center-cut fastball to Tucker, which was sent deep to right field. He gave up three more runs in a lopsided third inning one frame later. On the night, Gallen gave up a staggering nine base hits and two walks, and allowed a three-run inn.

He only managed to record one strikeout on the night. Hopes of a resurgent 2026 season are quickly diminishing for Arizona's former ace. Righty Taylor Clarke threw a scoreless sixth inning in relief of Gallen, with Brandon Pfaadt entering the seventh inning behind him. Despite, the D-backs tried to get him through multiple innings — unfortunately, he was unable to do so.

Pfaadt gave up two runs on two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the seventh, extending the Dodgers' lead to 7-0. He came back for the eighth, but issued a walk and another hit without recording an out, and was lifted for Ryan Thompson. Thompson stranded Pfaadt's baserunners, but loaded the bases in the ninth and had to be pulled with two outs for Jonathan Loaisiga, who prevented further damage. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAn Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





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