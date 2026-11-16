Pompeii Cabinet With Jewelry, Coins and Makeup Tools Unsealed After 2,000 Years

Archaeologists in Pompeii opened a Roman cabinet that had remained untouched since Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D., revealing a charm necklace, 38 bronze coins, beauty tools and other personal belongings.

Archaeologists in Pompeii have uncovered an ancient Roman cabinet and the personal belongings sealed inside it for nearly 2,000 years, including a childhood amulet necklace, beauty tools and a small hoard of 38 bronze coins.

The discovery was announced by Pompeii Archaeological Park in a press release in late October, translated from Italian. Officials said the cabinet was found in House IX 11, 7, also known as the House of Cornelius Maximus, along the Via dell Abbondanza. The cabinet, which officials believe belonged to a woman, had apparently remained unopened since Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D. and devastated the ancient city.

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Beauty Tools And Necklace Inside Cabinet

Using clues from the excavation, archaeologists were able to determine what the cabinet originally looked like and identify the belongings stored inside. Among the objects were tweezers, a tool for mixing makeup and a glass perfume bottle, as well as an incense burner, a bronze oil lamp and lead weights. Also inside was a necklace made up of at least 24 miniature charms, including depictions of gods, hands, feet, pine cones and bunches of grapes.

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Officials believe the owner may have retained the necklace as a childhood keepsake. Adults sometimes kept these objects, often in small boxes or, as in this case, in cloth bags inside cabinets, evidently as reminders of a childhood of which little else sometimes remained, officials said. The presence of the coins, in particular, suggests that the female owner or owners did not have time to retrieve their possessions of economic or sentimental value, officials said.

The denominations of the bronze coins were not specified, leaving their monetary value unclear. The inhabitants of the residence may have fled during the eruption but never returned to recover their belongings, unlike others who apparently returned to dig for their possessions, according to evidence from recent excavations. But perhaps they did not survive. These are questions destined to remain unanswered, the release added.

Director Highlights Human Dimension Of Finds

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, said in a statement that the objects found at the excavation site bring the human dimension of the past back to life. Said Zuchtriegel, We cannot reconstruct with certainty the identity of those who lived in the house, but these fragments bring us closer to their everyday lives. The excavation also revealed elaborate wall paintings inside the home, suggesting its residents were relatively well-off.

Construction work was underway when Mount Vesuvius erupted, however, which may have disrupted daily life in the home. The eruption buried Pompeii and its residents under volcanic ash, preserving the city and its artifacts for centuries. Archaeologists also found the skeletons of at least two young mice inside a storage vessel on a mezzanine level.

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Ancient Pests And Human Remains Discovered

The mice were likely wood mice, which commonly make their way into homes looking for food, a reminder that ancient Romans dealt with unwanted household pests, much like people today. They also made noise as children moved, which allowed adults to hear them. Separately, archaeologists previously found the remains of at least four people, including a child, in a Pompeii home where residents had tried to shield themselves from the eruption by barricading a door with a bed.

The latest cabinet discovery adds new detail to the daily life of the Roman city before it was destroyed. Pictures released by officials show ancient pottery and other artifacts uncovered during the excavation, along with the cabinet and the items stored inside it. The finds offer a rare look at personal possessions that were never retrieved by their owners after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.