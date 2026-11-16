A Pomona College professor's analysis finds administrators rose from 39 in 1981 to 358 in 2026 while enrollment grew only 20 percent, fueling higher education cost concerns.

A professor at Pomona College has published an analysis showing that the college's administrative staff grew from 39 people in 1981 to 358 in 2026, a ninefold increase. Over the same period, student enrollment rose only 20 percent, from 1,443 to 1,732. The figures, compiled with colleague John E. Seery, are presented as a case study of how rising costs are reshaping higher education.

The analysis points to Pomona College's listed cost of attendance for on-campus students, which has reached $95,670. The author describes the college as facing a financial squeeze despite that high sticker price, raising questions about where tuition revenue is going.

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How Administrative Growth Outpaced Students and Faculty

Pomona College's administrative headcount grew ninefold between 1981 and 2026, while the number of tenured and tenure-track faculty rose just 22 percent, from 148 to 180. The gap between administrators and academic staff is the central finding of the analysis.

The analysis traces this expansion to the observation made by historian C. Northcote Parkinson in 1955 that bureaucracies tend to grow regardless of actual workload. Under this logic, administrators justify hiring subordinates, who in turn need their own support staff, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of new positions.

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At Pomona, the dean of students office now oversees approximately 70 administrators, compared with four in 1981. Titles include a dean of campus life, separate deans for first-year, sophomore, and junior classes, and directors overseeing areas ranging from student media to accessibility services.

The college has also created a Wellness Task Force and a 15-person Staff Council, and has contracted with an external group for dialogue workshops. Each of these additions expands the roster of staff needed to run them.

Why Parkinson's Law Thrives in Colleges

The analysis argues that administrative growth follows its own internal logic rather than student needs or institutional complexity alone. Colleges differ from businesses in that they answer to multiple revenue streams, including tuition, donations, endowments, and government support, which diffuses accountability for headcount decisions.

Because no single stakeholder bears direct responsibility for the number of administrators, the benefits of new programs are highly visible while their costs are spread across tuition and general budgets. The analysis suggests this structure makes it easier to add positions than to remove them.

The analysis describes a student who signed up for several Sustained Dialogue Institute workshops and found each one canceled for lack of interest, yet the workshops are offered again this year. The author suggests such programs persist less because of demand than because eliminating them would threaten the administrative roles that run them.

The proposed solution of hiring more staff to increase fundraising is described as circular. It adds cost in the hope of generating revenue, with no guarantee that the ratio of administrators to students or faculty will improve.

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Stakeholder Positions and the Wider Higher Education Pattern

The college's position is not explicitly stated in the analysis. Its activities, including wellness programs, staff councils, and professional development, suggest a belief that these services support student and employee well-being, though the article does not present a direct institutional response.

The analysis argues that the pattern extends well beyond Pomona College. At MIT, faculty grew 9 percent between 1985 and 2023, while administrators grew 189 percent over the same period.

Other universities cited in the analysis include NC State, the University of Washington, NYU, and Georgetown. According to the analysis, each has invested heavily in wellness programming and expanded administrative roles.

What the Cost Trade-Off Means for Students

Every dollar spent on an associate dean for student development is a dollar not spent on faculty salaries, financial aid, or tuition reduction. The analysis presents this trade-off as the clearest way to understand the stakes at Pomona College, where the listed cost of attendance is $95,670.

For prospective and current students, the analysis suggests the sticker price reflects an administrative structure that has become a cost driver in its own right. The author's concern is that families are paying for growing support layers while the college still reports financial pressure.