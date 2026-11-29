An East Chatham resident says her holiday weekend took a tragic turn after her dog was killed on Thanksgiving night when a cinder block fell from her apartment building.

A search of the Department of Buildings public database reveals multiple alleged code violations at the property. An East Chatham resident says her holiday weekend took a tragic turn after her dog was killed on Thanksgiving night when a cinder block fell from her apartment building.

"I said, 'I'm so sorry. ' I knew there was nothing that I could do to save her. I was screaming her name, and I was like, 'I'm just so sorry,'" Damita Starks told Eyewitness News.

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"It was still on her body, so I had to pick it up. And that's when I realized that she wasn't going to make it because it was so heavy," Starks said.