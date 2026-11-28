Leaked data reveals Pombon evolves into a unique Fire/Fairy dual type in the 2027 release Pokémon Winds & Waves for Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon franchise holder The Pokémon Company and developer Game Freak are preparing for a significant evolution in gameplay mechanics with the announcement of Pokémon Winds & Waves. Set to release in 2027 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, this title marks the tenth generation of the series. A recent data leak suggests that the Fire-Type starter Pokémon named Pombon will introduce a brand-new Dual Type combination that has never appeared in the thirty-year history of the franchise.

Pombon Evolution Introduces Fire Fairy Type

Pombon is confirmed to evolve into a Fire/Fairy dual-type Pokémon, marking the first time this specific combination will be available to players. This development breaks new ground in a series that has meticulously explored type interactions for decades. While dual types have been a staple since Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, the Fire/Fairy pairing remains entirely uncharted territory in competitive and casual play. This unique typing is expected to drastically alter team-building strategies for players looking to optimize their battle performance.

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Starter Line Data from Centro Leaks

The information regarding the Gen 10 starter line comes from a report by Centro Leaks, a source known for accurate data mining. The leak identifies the three starters for the upcoming game: Gecqua as the Water-Type, Pombon as the Fire-Type, and Browt as the Grass-Type. Each of these initial forms gains a secondary type upon their final evolution. For Pombon, this secondary classification is Fairy, while Gecqua and Browt will also receive additional types to complete their lineups.

Community Reaction and Competitive Impact

Fans have expressed significant excitement over the potential of Pombon becoming the first Fire/Fairy Pokémon in the series. On social media platforms like Reddit and X, players have debated the potential power level of this new combination. Some community members have drawn comparisons to existing high-tier Pokémon like Arcanine, speculating that Pombon could become a top-tier starter in the franchise's history. The introduction of the Fairy type in 2013 with Pokémon X and Y balanced the meta by countering Dragon types, and a Fire/Fairy hybrid is expected to bring similar strategic depth.

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Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Open World

Pokémon Winds & Waves will be a native title for the Nintendo Switch 2 console, meaning it will not be playable on previous hardware. The game features a new tropical open-world region that allows for seamless exploration and interaction with the new Pokémon. This open-world design represents a major shift from the traditional route-based structure of earlier games. Players will encounter new monsters and face fresh challenges within this expansive environment.

Release Window and Official Confirmation

While the Centro Leaks report provides compelling details, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have not yet officially confirmed the specific evolutionary line of Pombon. The game is scheduled for release in 2027, providing ample time for official announcements and further gameplay reveals. Players are advised to monitor future updates from Game Freak for concrete details. The anticipation for this new generation continues to grow as fans prepare for the next major installment in the long-running series.