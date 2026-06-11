Polymarket Promo Code COVERS: $50 Bonus for New Users on Best Prediction Market App

The Polymarket promo code COVERS offers a $50 bonus for new users on one of the best prediction market apps available. New users who register and deposit at least $20 will receive the bonus to use on the platform. The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada and requires proof of ID.

The Polymarket promo code to use right now is COVERS, unlocking a $50 bonus for new users on one of the best prediction market app s available.

As of June 11, this welcome offer gives you a great opportunity to get started and trade on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5, with the Stanley Cup Final series tied heading into a pivotal night in Raleigh. New users who register and deposit at least $20 will receive a $50 bonus to use on the platform. The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible state to qualify.

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada. Proof of ID required, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie. Code must be entered at registration to trigger the offer. Once your account is funded, you can place your first trade on the Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 market.

If you trade on Carolina to win and Jordan Staal continues his dominant run in front of the net, a correct call pays out accordingly. If Vegas bounces back and takes the series lead, that trade would not pay out. Either way, the $50 bonus gives you added value as you get started on the platform. Polymarket also covers far more than hockey, with markets spanning politics, entertainment, economics, and more.

For a broader look at what is available to new users, check out the Getting started with Polymarket is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and make your first trade on Game 5: Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie. Navigate to your Polymarket wallet and click Deposit Cash to add at least $20 to activate the $50 bonus.

Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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