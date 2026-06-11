Polymarket Offers $50 Welcome Bonus for New Users Trading South Korea vs Czechia

New registrants who enter promo code COVERS and deposit $20 can claim a $50 bonus, usable on the South Korea‑Czechia Group A match and across Polymarket's diverse prediction‑market offerings.

Polymarket, one of the leading prediction‑market platforms, is running a limited‑time promotion for new users who want to trade on the upcoming Group A showdown between South Korea and Czechia.

By entering the promo code COVERS during registration and making a qualifying deposit of at least $20, newcomers can unlock a $50 welcome bonus that is credited to their account immediately after the deposit is confirmed. The offer is open to residents of every U.S. state except Nevada, and participants must complete the standard identity‑verification process, which includes submitting a clear photograph of a government‑issued ID (driver's licence or passport) together with a selfie.

Once the verification and deposit are approved, the bonus can be used to place trades on a variety of markets, starting with the South Korea versus Czechia match. If a user backs South Korea to win and the team secures the victory, the position will settle at the predicted odds and generate a payout.

Conversely, if Czechia prevails, the South Korea trade will not pay out, but the $50 bonus remains in the user's wallet, providing extra capital to explore other opportunities on the platform. Polymarket's marketplace extends far beyond sports events.

In addition to football fixtures, the exchange hosts markets on political outcomes, macro‑economic indicators, entertainment awards, and many other topics that attract a diverse community of traders. The $50 welcome credit therefore serves as a low‑risk entry point for anyone interested in testing the platform's tools, such as order books, limit orders, and real‑time price charts, without committing a large amount of personal funds.

Users can also withdraw any unused portion of the bonus, subject to the platform's standard terms and conditions, after meeting the required wagering volume. The promotion runs through June 11, giving prospective traders a short window to act before the match kicks off. The promotional campaign is disclosed as a commercial partnership; the site that published the announcement may receive compensation for sign‑ups generated through its affiliate links.

As with all forms of gambling, Polymarket advises participants to gamble responsibly and provides a list of helplines for those who need assistance, including national hotlines and state‑specific resources. The promotion is intended for adults aged 21 and over who are physically located in an eligible jurisdiction.

By following the simple three‑step process-register, verify identity, and deposit-the new user can claim the COVERS bonus, place a trade on the South Korea versus Czechia fixture, and begin exploring the broader world of prediction markets





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Prediction Markets Polymarket Promotion Sports Betting South Korea Vs Czechia Welcome Bonus

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