Polymarket confirms layoffs as prediction market giant undergoes major restructuring

Polymarket confirmed layoffs and contractor cuts to FOX Business as new leadership restructures the prediction market platform amid Kalshi competition.

'The Big Money Show' panel breaks down the October jobs report showing 165,000 jobs were added as the unemployment rate falls to 4.1%.and terminated contractor agreements as part of a broader restructuring, the company confirmed to FOX Business.

The cuts primarily affected Polymarket's marketing, customer experience and engineering teams, a person familiar with the matter said.next phase of growth"As we've grown and brought on new leadership, we've reorganized to set the company up for its next phase of growth, which has meant a lot of new hires, changes in personnel and letting some people go," the spokesperson said. Prediction market platform Polymarket confirmed layoffs and contractor cuts as part of a broader restructuring aimed at positioning the company for future growth.

Also read Florida State Football Next Coach Market on Kalshi: Manny Diaz, Jimbo Fisher, Glenn Schumann

"We're grateful to the team that got us here, and we'll keep growing as we build what's next. " More than half of those affected were contractors, while some full-time employees were also let go, according to a person familiar with the matter. Polymarket also disputed reports suggesting that 30% of its workforce had been cut, calling that figure inaccurate.

However, the company did not disclose the percentage of its total workforce affected by the cuts. The restructuring drew attention after an internal email notifying contractors that their agreements were being terminated began circulating on X. Polymarket Founder and CEO, Shayne Coplan speaks at TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore October 7, 2026.

Advertisement

"As part of a company-wide reduction in force, we've made the decision to end your contractor agreement with Polymarket effective November 4, 2026," the email read, according to Reuters. The email was sent to contractors, not full-time employees, according to a person familiar with the matter.come as Polymarket has brought in new executives, including Warren Jenson, who was named the company's first chief financial officer in September.

Former Uber executive Travis VanderZanden also joined the company as chief growth officer earlier this year. Polymarket's workforce reductions come as rival prediction market platform Kalshi has overtaken the company in monthly trading volume, according to Reuters. The restructuring followed a period in which the company's new leadership team evaluated staffing needs and how departments should be organized, according to a person familiar with the matter.