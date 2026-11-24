Suspicious Polymarket accounts and Donald Trump generated millions following Jensen Huang's reinstatement at Nvidia, highlighting market volatility and insider activity.

Suspicious clusters of Polymarket accounts and US President Donald Trump have generated significant profits following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia. This development occurred just days after Huang resigned from his position, triggering a dramatic shift in market sentiment and corporate leadership.

Suspicious Polymarket Betting Clusters

Data from blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reveals that two distinct clusters of Polymarket accounts placed bets on Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia. These accounts secured more than $340,000 after correctly predicting the outcome of the high-profile corporate decision.

Also read Trump’s Sex-Mad CEO Scandal Will Be Bigger Than Epstein: Political Guru

The first group consisted of five accounts that were created and funded on November 16. This date coincided with the day Donald Trump publicly stated he would welcome Huang's return to the tech giant. The second group comprised 11 accounts that were formed on Monday, just hours before Nvidia's board made the surprise announcement regarding Huang's reinstatement.

One specific account placed bets on Monday at approximately 2am EST, according to Polymarket data. The contracts purchased by this account were set to pay out if Jensen Huang returned to his CEO role by the end of November. These contracts cost 3 cents each, indicating that the market had determined only a 3 percent chance of such a comeback occurring.

The account that bet on Monday made approximately $2,700 on the initial bets, ultimately netting nearly $47,000 in profits. It remains unclear who is behind these anonymous accounts, though they bet exclusively on Nvidia-related markets and placed bets within minutes of their creators depositing funds.

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Donald Trump Nvidia Stock Profits

US President Donald Trump has made up to $15million on his holdings of Nvidia stock since the surprise announcement. A CNBC analysis of the president's Nvidia stock trades indicates that he has executed at least 108 transactions worth between $27.2 million and $97.9 million during his second term.

His official filing places his Nvidia holdings at anywhere between $12.5million to $58million (£10million to £45million) at the end of 2025. This financial gain underscores the significant economic impact of the leadership change at one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

Trump posted a meme on his Truth Social platform showing Huang holding up a red bra, a re-imagining of the iconic photo taken after Trump was shot by a would-be assassin in 2023. The post highlighted the unusual nature of the situation and the personal dynamics involved in the corporate saga.

Lobbying Efforts and Stakeholder Positions

White House sources confirmed that Donald Trump called in to the company's board of directors to advocate for Jensen Huang's return to leadership. This intervention was the culmination of frenzied lobbying by a war room of Huang's allies in Silicon Valley.

Supporters included Uber founder Travis Kalanick, venture capitalists Gavin Baker and Brad Gerstner, Marc Andreessen, and Goldman Sachs exec John Underwood. These individuals made the case for Huang's reinstatement to both Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

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Baker and Gerstner published an open letter to Nvidia's board within 24 hours of his resignation. They urged the board to leave all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang. They claimed Huang was integral to the health of the US AI industry, the stock market, and the entire economy.

One ally stated that great men make great mistakes but noted that nobody has ever been like Huang, not even Elon Musk. The ally argued that all the success and tech gains enjoyed by the country were down to one guy. Another insider said Huang allies were intent on persuading Vance, who would welcome their support if he decides to run for president in 2028.

Market Impact and Future Implications

The reinstatement of Jensen Huang prompted a stunning rally in Nvidia's shares. The stock added more than 30 percent or nearly $1trillion (£763billion) to its value in a short period. This surge restored roughly $34billion in paper wealth to Jensen Huang himself on Monday.

The White House confirmed the extent of the lobbying effort, with one insider stating that everyone who was important in the tech world was beating Vance's door down. The source emphasized that the lobbying was not about raising dollars but about protecting the company's role in the national economy.

One insider noted that half of US GDP depends on Nvidia right now and that the Nasdaq is up 7 percent. The insider argued that it is crazy to think this growth is happening without Jensen at the helm. Huang's whirlwind firing and rehiring have created a tumultuous few weeks for the AI firm and the US economy.

The controversy stemmed from multiple reported affairs, two with Nvidia subordinates and another with an alleged Chinese spy named Alice Huang. Donald Trump addressed the situation in a CNBC interview, stating that Huang apologized for the indiscretion and that sex sells. Trump also claimed that Huang's wife, Lori, 64, has decided to stand by her husband despite his infidelity, describing her as a fantastic woman who has worked it out with him.