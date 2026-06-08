Polymarket and Kalshi Say Influencer Partners Can't Deny Election Results, Actually

Social media posts questioning the integrity of LA’s mayoral election were labeled “paid partnerships.” Then Kalshi and Polymarket told creators to delete them.

have already run into trouble with the political commentators they pay to promote their platforms. Both Kalshi and Polymarket have asked influencers to take down “paid partnership” tags on social media posts questioning the results of the Los Angeles mayoral election, the platforms confirmed to WIRED.

As conservative former reality television star Spencer Pratt fell to third place behind incumbent Karen Bass and city counselor Nithya Raman, several popular right-wing creators published posts casting doubt on the race. In one post, a MAGA influencer known as Gunther Eagleman, who has over 1.7 million followers, suggested that Pratt’s opponents were “stealing” the election.

Kalshi asked the creators to remove the posts last Friday, as Semafor The company does not publicly disclose its contracts with paid partners, but Kalshi’s rules specifically ban affiliates from questioning the integrity or accuracy of official election results and legal rulings made in connection with elections.

“These are internal policies to guide our affiliates and partners, and they include standards around the promotion of and marketing of Kalshi markets on elections,” spokesperson Dani Lever told WIRED. Polymarket, meanwhile, has asked two creators to remove paid-partnership tags from posts critical of the election results, including a post from right-wing influencer Benny Johnson suggesting the reason Raman’s odds had improved in Polymarket was because “the public has so little faith in California’s elections that they just assume Democrats are going to dramatically rig it.

” Johnson’s post was tagged as paid content from June 4 until June 8, when the partnership tag was removed. Johnson did not respond to requests for comment. He has not posted any new Polymarket affiliate content since the takedown.

“Our existing marketing guidelines explicitly prohibit affiliates from providing misleading or false information, and we will continue to monitor and ensure compliance with our paid contributors,” Olivia Chalos, Polymarket’s deputy chief legal officer, told WIRED in a statement. Polymarket declined to share the language it uses in contracts with affiliates, although the company confirmed that its guidelines prohibit false and misleading statements.

As the newsletter Popular Information first reported earlier today,labeled as paid partnerships with Polymarket and Kalshi that promote election-denial narratives remain online, demonstrating how enforcing their guidelines has become a game of whack-a-mole for prediction-market firms. that Polymarket chief marketing officer Matthew Modabber pays content creators directly using PayPal, an unorthodox arrangement.

It is unclear whether Modabber paid Johnson or right-wing commentator Kangmin Lee, whose post was also removed, for these specific partnerships. Polymarket declined to comment on the form of payment. Kalshi and Polymarket offer a wide range of politics- and elections-themed markets, and prediction-market odds are increasingly incorporated into media coverage of elections. (CNN, for example, entered into afrom lawmakers and regulators.

Many state officials believe that these startups should be regulated like gambling platforms rather than commodities exchanges, and dozens ofare attempting to force them to abide by state gambling laws. There’s also bipartisan concern over how these markets can incentivize and facilitate This latest incident raises yet another alarm: These companies have entangled themselves with influencers embracing election denialism.

The odds that this is a one-off, and this army of firebrand commentators will otherwise exercise sterling judgment over what counts as appropriate paid promotional materials, look poor.is a senior writer at WIRED. She covers prediction markets, the future of media, and how AI is changing the internet. She’s also interested in digital grey markets and regulatory battles over new tech. She is based in Chicago.

Send tips toTruth Predict was supposed to be the Trump family’s biggest leap yet into prediction markets. Now it’s looking more like a tiptoe. According to federal prosecutors, Michele Spagnuolo made more than $1 million on the prediction market platform using confidential information about Google Search traffic. CFTC chairman Michael Selig sat down with WIRED to discuss how the agency scours Polymarket and other prediction markets for illegal activity.

The state of Georgia banned the use of QR codes for elections, based in part on the assertions of a man who’s boosted false claims about Israel and 9/11. Now no one knows how ballots will be counted. A Bipartisan Amendment Would End Police License Plate Tracking Nationwide One line tucked into a federal highway bill would strip funds from cities and states unless they kill their automated plate tracking programs—effectively banning the tech for all but toll collection.

Three firms will pay nearly $1 million for selling “Active Listening” technology that they claimed tapped people’s phones for advertising. The FTC alleges the “tech” was just pricey email lists. From claims of an Israeli false flag to efforts to sell ivermectin, influencers and grifters are using lessons learned from Covid-19 to push their baseless conspiracy theories. So far this year, authorities have seized or demanded ballots from elections in four states.

Experts fear the trend could throw the midterms into chaos unless courts draw a line. The bill requires companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to have third parties confirm they’re following safety standards. Illinois governor JB Pritzker says he’ll sign it.

Data Brokers’ and AI Firms’ Opt-Out Forms Are Built to Fail, Report Finds A new study finds AI companies, defense firms, and dating apps are among 38 data collectors allegedly using manipulative design to confuse users while collecting their data.





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