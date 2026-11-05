Polygon Proposes Hard Fork to Reverse Hacks and Restore Funds

Polygon developers vote on a radical hard fork to wipe hacker wallets and return 70.49 million POL tokens to Binance and Polymarket, challenging core Web3 principles.

Developers at Polygon have initiated a vote on a proposal that fundamentally challenges the decentralized ethos of the cryptocurrency industry. The plan involves executing a hard fork to forcibly reverse recent thefts, aiming to restore 70.49 million POL tokens valued at approximately $6.5 million to their rightful owners. This unprecedented move targets funds stolen from two major entities, Binance and Polymarket, during a series of security breaches in late October. The community is now faced with the difficult choice between preserving the immutability of blockchain transactions and protecting the financial stability of key industry players.

Mechanism for Forcible Fund Recovery

The core mechanism of this proposal involves altering the consensus rules of the Polygon PoS network to effectively erase the hacker's assets at the protocol level. By changing the code, the developers intend to zero out the balances of the compromised addresses and mirror-credit an equivalent amount of tokens to the verified wallets of Binance and Polymarket. This process will occur without printing new tokens, ensuring that the total supply remains static while correcting the ledger. The change is designed to be permanent, embedding the reversal directly into the blockchain's history rather than relying on temporary patches.

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This technical approach mirrors the controversial hard fork executed by Ethereum developers in 2016 to restore funds stolen in The DAO attack. Polygon Labs acknowledges that such an administrative intervention contradicts the "Code is Law" principle that underpins Web3 culture. However, the team argues that the extreme nature of the current threat necessitates a one-time exception. They believe that without a protocol-level solution, the network cannot safely sustain the continued pressure exerted by the attackers.

Validator Stance and Security Crisis

The security crisis began at the end of October when independent hacks resulted in the theft of 23.86 million POL from Polymarket and 46.63 million POL from Binance. Initially, validators attempted to mitigate the damage by blacklisting the hacker addresses, which successfully prevented any outflow of assets. However, this manual blocking strategy has proven insufficient against the persistent efforts of the attacker. The hacker has continued to bombard the network with transactions offering excessive fees, attempting to bribe validators or exploit automation systems to bypass the blockade.

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Reports indicate that the attacker ignored on-chain negotiations and attempted direct cash bribes, demonstrating a resolve that manual measures could not contain. The developers argue that relying on a manual ban is a temporary plug that leaves the entire network under constant fire. Validator support for the hard fork is currently strong, as both Binance and Polymarket are considered critically important to the survival and reputation of the Polygon ecosystem. The validators recognize that allowing the theft to stand would set a dangerous precedent for future attacks on major platforms.

Implementation Timeline and Network Impact

If the community vote approves the hard fork, the updated software will undergo a two-week testing period before release. Following this testing phase, exchanges and node operators will be required to urgently update their infrastructure to align with the new consensus rules. The proposal outlines strict consequences for non-compliance, stating that nodes refusing to switch to the new code will face automatic isolation on the old branch of the blockchain. This isolation will cut them off from the main network, ensuring a unified transition across the ecosystem.

The outcome of this vote carries significant implications for the broader cryptocurrency market and the concept of decentralization. A successful implementation would demonstrate that major blockchains can intervene in exceptional circumstances to protect users, potentially reshaping regulatory and community expectations. Conversely, rejection of the proposal would affirm the strict inviolability of blockchain transactions, even in the face of massive theft. The coming days will determine whether Polygon prioritizes the preservation of its core principles or the immediate security of its institutional partners.