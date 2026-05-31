polycystic Ovary Syndrome, now oftEn termed PMOS, has been renamed to highlight its metabolic basis and aid diagnosis and treatment. The shift,driven by global health experts,seeks to move focus beyond ovarian cysts to underlying insulin resistance and hormone imbalances, potentially opening pathways for better management including emerging GLP-1 therapies.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome , commonly known as PCOS, has recently undergone a name change following a years-long international effort led by the Endocrine Society and women's health researchers worldwide.

The novel terminology aims to update how clinicians care for women struggling with the disease. The condition, now referred to as PMOS in some contexts, is the leading cause of infertility in the United States. Women with PMOS symptoms can experience a range of health issues,including difficulty maintaining a healthy weight, mental health struggles,excessive hair growth or loss, and loss of reproductive functions such as missed periods and anovulation.

However, obtaining a diagnosis can be a significant challenge due to the wide variety of symptoms. Research indicates that, on average, it takes one year and at least three doctor's visits to recieve an official PMOS diagnosis, with some women undergoing years of trial and error before their symptoms are correctly attributed to the syndrome. The name change is partly intended to help women access treatment for the underlying metabolic and cellular dysfunction that causes the raNge of PMOS symptoms.

Experts note that an excess of insulin in patients with PMOS can confuse the ovaries to produce too much testosterone, which drives many of the syndromes manifestations. In studies involving GLP-1 weight loss medications-such as those produced by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly-preliminary findings show promising signs of stabilizing insulin levels in PMOS patients and thereby restoring sex hormone balance.

While it's unlikely the Food and Drug Administration will approve GLP-1 medications specifically for PMOS in the near future, women with PMOS may be able to get these drugs covered by insurance if they have co-occurring conditions already approved by the FDA, like Type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or obstructive sleep apnea. Advocates emphasize that these comorbidities are highly prevalent among women with PMOS, reinforcing the rationale behind the name change: to shift focus toward the metabolic underpinnings of the disorder.

Previously,the name Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome implied that patients must have cysts on the ovaries to be diagnosed, which placed undue emphasis on ovarian morphology rather than the broader metabolic and hormonal health of the patient. in reality, the ovaries in a person with PMOS often do not have classic cysts but instead exhibit an excess of follicles-small fluid-filled sacs that secrete hormones. The testosterone excess arises from insulin resistance or impaired sugar metabolism.

Insulin resistance creates a vicious cycle: excess weight increases insulin resistance and insulin resistance makes weight loss more difficult. Lifestyle interventions like diet and exercise remain first-line recommendations, but emerging evidence suggests GLP-1 receptor agonists can facilitate significant weight loss and improve PMOS symptoms, including menstrual regularity.

One recent study using Novo Nordisk's semaglutide found that participants who lost ten percent or more of their initial body weight experienced an average 51% reduction in testosterone levels and six out of eight women achieved improved period regularity. Developing a single, definitive treatment for PMOS remains challenging due to the heterogeneity of symptoms and the complexities of designing clinical trials for reproductive conditions.

The FDA requires clear, measurable endpoints, which are difficult to establish for a syndrome with such diverse presentations. While a drug could theoretically target a specific symptom like hirsutism, it must prove superior to existing therapies to gain approval. the larger hurdle is creating trials to evaluate GLP-1s for the hormonal imbalance and infertility aspects of PMOS.

Experts caution that the potential for pregnancy after weight loss further complicates trial design. nevertheless, the name change marks a significant step toward reframing PMOS as a metabolic disorder, which may ultimately improve recognition, research, and patient care





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Polycystic Ovary Syndrome PMOS Insulin Resistance GLP-1 Medications Metabolic Health Women's Health Infertility Hormonal Imbalance

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