Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome

International health organizations and patient advocacy groups have rebranded polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) to better reflect its complex nature. The renaming aims to improve diagnosis, treatment, and research for the 10% to 13% of women of reproductive age affected by the condition.

A significant shift in the medical world has taken place as polycystic ovary syndrome, commonly known as PCOS , has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS .

This change, backed by international women’s health organizations and patient advocacy groups, reflects a long-overdue acknowledgment of the broader implications of the condition. According to the World Health Organization, PCOS affects roughly 10% to 13% of women of reproductive age, yet many individuals suffering from it remain undiagnosed due to the misleading nature of the former name.

A consortium of 56 academic, clinical, and patient organizations surveyed nearly 15,000 people affected by the condition and the healthcare providers who treat them. The consensus was clear: the term PCOS was not only inaccurate but also harmful, as it implied the presence of pathological ovarian cysts, which are not a defining feature of the disorder.

Instead, they argued that the new name, polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, captures the endocrine, metabolic, and ovarian dysfunction that characterizes the condition, offering a more accurate representation of its complexity. The problematic nature of the label PCOS became evident as it hindered proper diagnosis, restricted care options, and perpetuated stigma among those affected. The previous name suggested a narrow focus on the ovaries, which resulted in a fragmented approach to treatment.

As Dr. Helena Teede, an endocrinologist, professor of women’s health at Monash University in Australia, and the lead author of the paper on the topic, explained, conditions viewed as primarily affecting a single organ often lead to limited funding, education, and treatment guidelines. In the case of PMOS, this single-organ focus overshadowed the reality that it is a disorder of the endocrine system, capable of affecting multiple aspects of health.

Beyond gynecological symptoms such as irregular periods and difficulties with pregnancy, PMOS can also manifest as excess hair growth, acne, unexplained weight gain, and other metabolic issues. Furthermore, it significantly increases the risk of serious chronic conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, endometrial cancer, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure. By rebranding the condition, advocates hope to shift the focus toward a more holistic understanding of its wide-ranging effects.

This change is expected to lead to increased funding for research into PMOS and ensure that patients receive comprehensive care from specialists not just in obstetrics and gynecology but also in endocrinology, cardiology, and other relevant fields. The transition to PMOS represents a critical step toward improving diagnosis, treatment, and long-term outcomes for the estimated 170 million individuals living with this syndrome worldwide.

In their paper, the authors emphasize the global implications of this renaming, including better health policies, enhanced awareness, and optimized patient care. The ultimate goal is to foster greater understanding and ultimately lead to more effective interventions for this complex and often misunderstood condition





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PCOS PMOS Women’S Health Endocrine Disorders Metabolic Syndrome

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